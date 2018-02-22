The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Members of the Drum Corp of the Coldstream Guards make last minute adjustments before they take part in the annual Major General’s Inspection at Victoria barracks on February 21, 2018 in Windsor, England. The inspection gives the Major General his first chance to check the presentation, uniforms and drill of the battalion, ahead of it’s involvement in the Trooping the Colour Parade in London. source Leon Neal/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Thursday.

1. Gun control gained increasing coverage in the US. A town-hall debate attended by students, parents, lawmakers and the NRA occurred hours after the White House hosted survivors of the Florida school shooting.

2.UK Prime Minister Theresa May called for the Brexit transition to be extended indefinitely. The EU previously insisted Britain must leave the EU by December 31, 2020, meaning a transition period would not be able to go beyond 20 months.

3. The US Embassy in Montenegro was reportedly targeted with an explosive device. A man reportedly threw a grenade at the building.

4. An aide of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to testify against him. Police recently recommended Netanyahu be charged with corruption.

5. North Korea is feeling the effect of sanctions. Among the more surprising industries affected include air-traffic control and local news outlets.

6. 110 schoolgirls are missing in Nigeria. It was thought that the girls escaped after Boko Haram raided the school on Monday but the girls’ location is currently unknown.

7. Brazil’s legislature approved military intervention in Rio de Janeiro. There were 688 shootings in January, but it is the first military intervention since Brazil’s military dictatorship fell in 1985.

8. Venezuela wants to hold a “mega-election.” The country’s president wants voting to occur simultaneously for each level of government after the opposition said it would boycott the “fraudulent” election.

9. Twitter suspended thousands of suspected bots. The exact number of fake accounts affected is unconfirmed.

10. Scientists may need to create a new category for cyclones. New Zealand’s climate-change minister made the comment as the country, and other Pacific nations, clean up from Cyclone Gita.

And finally …

