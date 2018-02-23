The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Alina Zagitova of Olympic Athlete from Russia competes during the Ladies Single Skating Short Program on day twelve of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena source Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.

1. The US will implement new sanctions on North Korea on Friday. New reports this week indicate existing sanctions are working on surprising industries like media and air travel.

2. SpaceX just launched the first two of nearly 12,000 satellites. The satellites will blanket the Earth to provide high-speed internet.

3. Special counsel Robert Mueller filed 32 new charges against two former Trump officials. Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, Manafort’s deputy, have now been charged with misconduct related to tax and bank fraud.

4. UK’s Labour wants an EU customs union deal like the current arrangement. Prime Minister Theresa May has “categorically” ruled out staying in an EU customs union.

5. China has seized control of Anbang Insurance. The group owns the Waldorf Astoria and was reportedly in previous talks with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, to invest in one of his properties.

6. Airbnb will let people book regular hotels. The change comes as the company aims to pull in one billion bookings a year by 2028.

7. New details continue to emerge about the Florida school shooting. An armed officer at the school never entered the building during the shooting, while local authorities had multiple run-ins with the shooter in the past.

8. Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is resigning Monday over an affair with a former staffer. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will meet with President Donald Trump on Friday.

9. As many as 100 girls are still missing in Nigeria. Conflicting news this week caused anger after Boko Haram attacked a school on Monday.

10. The 2018 Winter Olympics will come to an end this weekend. The Closing Ceremony will be attended by a delegation from North Korea and the US.

And finally …

Silicon Valley is so expensive that people who make $400,000 think they’re middle-class – here’s what the middle class actually looks like.