The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Monday.
1. North Korea said it’s willing to conduct talks with US. A high-ranking North Korean official made the comment while visiting South Korea over the weekend.
2. China is probably getting rid of presidential term limits. This means President Xi Jinping, whose term ends in 2023, would never have to step down.
3. The US announced more sanctions on North Korea. The new sanctions target one person, 27 entities, and 28 vessels.
4. Dropbox filed for an IPO. It is the first of Silicon Valley incubator Y Combinator’s companies to ever file for an IPO.
5. A new report has revealed “sickening” hazing at Australia’s residential colleges. The report details rampant misogyny, bullying, harassment, and assault at university residences around the country.
6. Warren Buffett released his annual letter to shareholders. The letter included his biggest stock investments and one “terrible mistake” investors are making.
7. Papua New Guinea was hit with a 7.5-magnitude earthquake. The early Monday morning quake did not cause a tsunami warning but cut off communications, oil, and gas operations.
8. The Seychelles signed a debt swap agreement that includes marine conservation. The island nation will step up its efforts to protect dolphins and turtles in exchange for $21 million of national debt being paid off.
9. Australia has a new deputy prime minister. Michael McCormack is also the new Nationals head after Barnaby Joyce resigned following controversy over an affair with a former staffer.
10. The Winter Olympics have ended!
And finally… Here are all the brands that have cut ties with the NRA following gun-control activists’ boycotts.