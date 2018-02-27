The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
1. White House officials are tired of hearing about a “bloody nose” strike against North Korea. The term loosely refers to a limited strike, aimed at sending North Korea a message to curb its nuclear ambitions.
2. Four far-right terrorist plots were foiled in the UK in the last 12 months. The UK’s head of counter-terrorism policing said the threat from Britain’s far-right is “of grave concern.”
3. US President Donald Trump said he would’ve run into the Florida high school shooting. Meanwhile numerous US senators have not backed plans to raise the minimum age for gun purchases to 21.
4. China spent $279 billion on research and development in 2017. That’s up 14% year-on-year in a clear effort by China to become a “big technological innovation power” by 2050.
5. North Korea is selling its much-needed electricity to China. The decision to choose foreign currency over powering its own country illustrates how sanctions are strangling Pyongyang’s cash reserves.
6. Women in Saudi Arabia can now join the army. But women still require a male guardian, reinforcing the kingdom’s existing patriarchal culture.
7. Amazon is on track to become a $1 trillion company in 18 months. Meanwhile the company is still deciding on the city that will become its second headquarters.
8. Facebook reached a $35 million settlement. The lawsuit, brought on by shareholders, claimed Facebook shielded concerns about its growth just before the social media company’s IPO in 2012.
9. Venezuelans are flooding into Colombia. Officials said as many as 2,000 Venezuelans enter Colombia each day, escaping poverty, rising violence, and food shortages.
10. An Australian man, who once claimed he founded bitcoin, is being sued for stealing the cryptocurrency. The suit alleges an illegal scheme to transferred ownership of at least $5 billion worth of bitcoin.
