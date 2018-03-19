The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Monday.
1. Russia elected Vladimir Putin for a fourth presidential term. The country, which has been accused of interfering with elections overseas, claimed its presidential contest was attacked by foreign hackers.
2. Wang Qishan, a key ally of President Xi Jinping, was chosen as China’s vice president. Along with Xi, Wang may rule indefinitely now that term limits have been abolished.
3. UK ministers repeatedly warned that Brexit would put Britain at risk from Russia. Russia has been accused of meddling in Brexit and poisoning a former spy in the UK.
4. Special counsel Robert Mueller sent a list of questions to US President Donald Trump. Shortly after, Trump called for the Russia investigation to be shut down.
5. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte slammed the International Criminal Court (ICC). Duterte said the ICC is backed by “white idiots in the EU” after withdrawing last week.
6. Facebook was criticized for its handling of a massive data “breach”. A data firm that worked on the 2016 Trump campaign improperly harvested private information from 50 million Facebook users.
7. Turkish forces seized the Syrian-Kurdish town of Afrin. Syria had accused Turkey of ethnic cleansing in the area, and activists say 280 civilians died during the two month operation.
8. Apple is developing its own screens. According to Bloomberg, Apple has a secret manufacturing facility in California where it is producing its own displays.
9. China threatened “military pressure” after Trump signed a law regarding Taiwan. The law allows US and Taiwanese officials to visit one another, a move that angered China.
10. Stephen Hawking’s final research paper could lead to the discovery of a parallel universe. The paper, submitted 10 days before his death, sets out a way of testing whether other universes are real.
And finally…
