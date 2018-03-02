The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
- Thomson Reuters
Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.
1. US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum starting next week. The news set off a chain reaction, with Canada, the EU, and others vowing to retaliate.
2. Special counsel Robert Mueller is building a case against Russians involved in 2016’s DNC hack. Mueller is also investigating President Trump’s attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
3. Chinese media warned a new travel bill between Taiwan and China could spark war. The legislation, which needs to be signed by Trump, would allow all-level official travel between Taiwan and the US.
4. South Korea plans to send a special envoy to North Korea. North Korea reportedly said last week it is willing to conduct talks with US.
5. Russia touted a new ICBM that is “invisible” to missile defense systems. The new missile, dubbed Satan 2, has advanced guidance systems and likely countermeasures designed to trick anti-missile systems.
6. Cyber attacks on Germany’s government computer network are ‘ongoing.‘ Local media has speculated Russian hacking group Fancy Bear is behind the breach.
7. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told police not to cooperate with a probe into his war on drugs. Already this week Duterte said he was getting “too old” and would like to step down by 2020.
8. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admits the platform spawned “abuse” and “troll armies,” but pledged big fixes. Dorsey plans to recruit outside experts that can help measure and improve the “health” of conversations on Twitter.
9. Google signed a deal with $9.5 billion gadget manufacturer Flex to fix healthcare systems. Flex has praised Google for its security, privacy, and futuristic technology.
10. Israel’s flagship airline is seeking international help to use Saudi Arabia’s airspace. Earlier this month there were reports Saudi Arabia may have granted approval for Air India flights from Tel Aviv to use its airspace, which would shift a decades long policy in place.
And finally…
