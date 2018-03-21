The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
- Uber
1. US President Donald Trump called President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his election win. Trump reportedly ignored his national security advisers who warned him to ‘NOT CONGRATULATE‘ Putin.
2. Twenty-three Russian diplomats were expelled from the UK over the poisoning of a former spy. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement, and said it will expel 23 British diplomats back to London.
3. The parent company of Cambridge Analytica offered a $1.4 million bribe to sway an election. The CEO of Cambridge Analytica was also recently caught on tape offering to blackmail politicians.
4. Trump wants to make it harder for Chinese firms to invest in US companies. A trade war between the two countries is brewing and China’s new vice president Wang Qishan will be crucial to trade talks.
5. China expanded its controversial anti-corruption probe. The new anti-corruption agency will operate outside the court system and be able to investigate any government employee in the country.
6. A billionaire who was detained in Saudi Arabia’s corruption crackdown described his experience. Few details of the crackdown have been made public, but officials may have used physical force to extract billions in funds.
7. Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is back as the new chief executive of a real estate startup. Kalanick was ousted last June after Uber became embroiled in a series of scandals.
8. The cofounder of WhatsApp, which Facebook acquired, tweeted “deletefacebook.” The hashtag became popular after news broke that Cambridge Analytica used data from Facebook users’ profiles.
9. Myanmar’s president resigned with immediate effect. Htin Kyaw is a close ally of Aung San Suu Kyi and had taken on a more ceremonial role to allow Suu Kyi to be the country’s de facto leader.
10. A Fox News contributor quit the network, and called it a “propaganda machine.“ Ralph Peters, a former Russia analyst, warned that the network’s hosts are advancing Russia’s agenda “by making light” of election hacking.
And finally…
Facebook tracks a scary number of details about you – here’s how to find out everything it knows.