The 10 most important things in the world right now

1. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally apologized for the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. The data company inappropriately handled information from some 50 million Facebook users.
2. US Congress released a $1.3 trillion plan to avoid a government shutdown on Friday. The 2,232-page bill includes a change to gun laws and funding for border security, but not a wall along the Mexico border.
3. China says it “must strike back” after a US official made a diplomatic visit to Taiwan. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of China and is wary of any attempt for it to be officially recognized.
4. Britain is getting a cryptocurrency task force. The new force will help the UK “manage the risks around Crypto assets” and assess the “potential benefits” of the emerging technology.
5. US President Donald Trump will announce new tariffs on over $50 billion of Chinese goods. The move, which is expected to happen on Thursday, is part of an escalating fight over trade between the US and China.
6. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince reportedly bragged about having Jared Kushner “in his pocket.“ Kushner met with Salman and reportedly told him top secret information from Trump’s daily briefing.
7. Experts say there is “no way” North Korea could trust the US and give up its nuclear weapons. Earlier this month, South Korea said Kim Jong Un was willing to abandon his country’s nuclear arms.
8. Israeli hackers reportedly gave Cambridge Analytica stolen emails of two world leaders. Cambridge Analytica’s parent company also reportedly offered up a $1.4 million bribe to win an election for a client in 2010.
9. Google is reportedly working on its own blockchain-related technology. The new technology will help the tech giant support its cloud business.
10. Tesla shareholders approved a $2.6 billion compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Musk said in January he will not receive any form of payment or compensation until Tesla reaches $100 billion in market cap.
