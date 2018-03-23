The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
- REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.
1. US President Donald Trump slammed China with tariffs on $50 billion worth of goods. In response, China is considering tariffs ranging from 15% to 25% on a slew of US products.
2. Stocks in China, and across Asia, were hammered in response. Stocks in China, Hong Kong, and Australia plummeted while Japan’s Nikkei was getting destroyed.
3. John Dowd, one of Trump’s lead defense attorneys, resigned. Dowd’s resignation on Thursday likely indicates Trump will agree to an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
4. EU leaders agree on Russia’s involvement in poisoning ex-spy Sergei Skripal. UK Prime Minister Theresa May had said the poisoning was “part of a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe“.
5. Trump fired his national security adviser. His new pick for the job really wants to bomb North Korea and has been known to take a hawkish stance on US foreign policy.
6. An Israel-bound flight flew over Saudi Arabian airspace for the first time in 70 years. Israel and Saudi Arabia have no diplomatic relations, although the new flight route adds to signs of warming ties.
7. Chinese tech giant Baidu has started testing self-driving cars in Beijing. It is the first company to test autonomous cars in the city, and comes days after an autonomous Uber was involved in a fatal crash.
8. Trump plans to approve a $1 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi crown prince is in the US and is set to meet with Wall Street executives next week.
9. Dropbox is going public as a $9.2 billion company. Dropbox has set its public offering share price at $21, which was above the company’s previously forecasted range, but less than its valuation during its last funding round.
10. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot may have only 10 to 20 years left before it disappears. NASA’s $1 billion Juno spacecraft flew over the storm in July 2017, providing the closest-ever photos.
And finally…