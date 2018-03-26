The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Monday.

1. Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels spoke out about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. Among the bombshell revelations: Daniels was threatened with violence to “leave Trump alone,” Trump told her “not to worry” about his wife, and Daniels may have evidence of the affair.

2. Hundreds of thousands marched in across the US against gun violence. The “March for Our Lives” protests came just a month after 17 people were killed at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

3. Brexit campaign group ‘cheated’ spending rules claimed a whistleblower. Vote Leave allegedly used a smaller organisation called BeLeave to bypass spending limits.

4. North Korea’s state media slammed South Korea for military “provocations”. The North criticized South Korea’s deployment of stealth jets on the Peninsula and moves to buy more air-to-ground missiles.

5. The House Intelligence Committee failed to investigate leads before closing its Russia investigation. The Committee’s Republican majority voted to release their final report on Thursday, closing their probe.

6. Video shows Saudi defenses shooting down a missile heading towards Riyadh. Seven missiles from Yemen were reportedly intercepted, with missile fragments killing one and wounding two.

7. Exiled Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has been detained in Germany. Puigdemont faces up to 25 years in prison for organizing an illegal secession from Spain.

8. Elon Musk deleted the Facebook pages of Tesla and SpaceX. Musk’s Facebook feud goes back to a 2016 dispute where Zuckerberg blamed SpaceX for a failed launch that destroyed a Facebook satellite.

9. And Apple CEO Tim Cook said Facebook’s user data “shouldn’t exist.“ Cook was responding to the Cambridge Analytica scandal which involved data of over 50 million Facebook users.

10. The first direct flight connecting Australia to Europe landed. The historic 17-hour flight connects the west coast Australian city of Perth to London.

And finally…

RANKED: The 19 cheapest holiday destinations in Europe.