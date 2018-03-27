The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Tuesday.
1. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly in China on a historic visit. Beijing has been curiously quiet on the matter, while South Korea is watching intently.
2. US President Donald Trump expelled 60 Russian diplomats over the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal. Last week, the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats for the attack that used chemical weapons in Europe for the first time since World War II.
3. Australia followed suit and expelled two Russian diplomats. An additional 14 European nations also expelled Russian officials on Monday as tensions with Russia escalate globally.
4. Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels filed a lawsuit against Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen. The lawsuit accuses Cohen of defamation, and follows her highly-anticipated interview with “60 minutes” where she described an alleged affair with Trump.
5. Sixteen areas in China are using facial-recognition technology that can scan citizens in one second. The system is reportedly also fast enough to scan the world’s population in two seconds.
6. The UAE said Qatari fighter jets flew close to civilian planes on Monday. The incident occurred in in Bahraini airspace.
7. Dozens of US states want answers from Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. America’s regulatory body also opened an investigation into the use of 50 million Facebook users’ data.
8. Arizona suspended Uber’s ability to test self-driving cars. A woman was hit and killed by a self driving Uber last week in the first known autonomous-vehicle death.
9. Twitter is banning cryptocurrency ads. Facebook and Google have already banned the ads as the crackdown against cryptocurrencies tightens.
10. A bus-size Chinese space station may crash to Earth as soon as Friday. Extreme heat and pressure caused should cause most of it to turn up in Earth’s atmosphere but chunks could reach the planet’s surface.
And finally…
