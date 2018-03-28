The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping source Screenshot via Twitter/Business Insider

1. China confirmed that Kim Jong Un met with Xi Jinping. Kim reportedly told Xi that he was “committed to denuclearization” and may have asked for advice on handling US President Donald Trump in proposed talks.

2. UK Prime Minister Theresa May called for long-term response to the poisoning of an ex-spy. A Russian ambassador warned that a “Cold War” situation could arise from continued actions.

3. NATO expelled seven Russian diplomats as part of the global response to the poisoning. Two dozen countries, including Australia, are also ejecting Russian officials.

4. Stocks fell 600 points from their high because Trump may crack down on Chinese investors. The US is reportedly looking at preventing Chinese firms from investing in emerging technologies.

5. British politicians called Mark Zuckerberg “cowardly” for refusing to testify to parliament. The Facebook exec offered to testify before US Congress over the Cambridge Analytica scandal but refused a UK invitation.

6. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said upholding the Iran deal is like “waiting for the bullet to reach your head.” Saudi Arabia has been vocal against rival Iran, and has said it will develop nuclear weapons if Iran does.

7. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is losing his grip on power. The cover-up of a scandal linked to Abe’s wife comes at a time when Japan’s relevance in North Korea talks is waning.

8. France lowered its compulsory school age. New reforms announced by President Emmanuel Macron lower the age from six to three years old.

9. Uber is ending its self-driving car tests in California. The decision comes after a fatal crash in Arizona, where the state also suspended Uber’s trials.

10. An Apple facility that repairs iPhones called 911 over 2,000 times in four months. At one point the calls tied up six emergency lines, but the company doesn’t know how to fix the problem.

