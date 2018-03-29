The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg rides in a car. source Facebook

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Thursday.

1. US President Donald Trump fired another member of his Cabinet. Trump ousted Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin and hopes to replace him with the White House physician who gave a glowing assessment of the president’s health.

2. The UK’s Labour party says it will “probably” vote for Prime Minister Theresa May’s final Brexit deal. Comments from the shadow foreign secretary indicate the party will likely back the deal in October.

3. Facebook is overhauling its privacy settings. In light of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook will rewrite its terms of service, and introduce a new way for users to access archives of their data.

4. Ecuador cut off Julian Assange’s internet connection in its London embassy. The decision was made because of social media posts by the WikiLeaks founder, who has been in the embassy since 2012.

5. Trump wants to take down Amazon. The US president is reportedly “obsessed” with Jeff Bezos’ company and believes it is getting preferential postal treatment that hurts brick-and-mortar retailers.

6. Japan and North Korea may be teeing up a summit. Japan has been left out of the loop on Korean Peninsula issues, so it reached out to North Korea, and Pyongyang is reportedly discussing a meeting.

7. Kenya deported an opposition leader for the second time. The high court said the police chief and head of immigration would be in contempt of court if they deported Miguna Miguna.

8. A lawsuit by Tesla shareholders scored a small victory in court. A judge refused to dismiss the lawsuit claiming that Elon Musk and board members did not act in shareholders’ best interests during a 2016 acquisition.

9. Ireland will hold a referendum on abortion. The country will head to the polls on May 25 to vote on whether the country’s strict abortion laws should be relaxed.

10. Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan for the first time since she was shot. The Nobel Peace Prize winner was shot five years ago.

And finally …

