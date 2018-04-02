The 25 highest-paid golfers of all time on the PGA Tour

source Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Tiger Woods is the highest earning golfer of all time, and it’s not even close.

Woods has made nearly $25 million more than the PGA Tour’s second-highest all-time earner, Phil Mickelson. For further context, Woods’ PGA Tour earnings are more than twice those of Dustin Johnson, the tour’s fifth-highest all-time earner himself.

However, fortunately for Woods’ competitors, there has still been plenty of prize money in golf to go around. Below, we take a look at the highest earners on the PGA Tour of all time.

25 — Kenny Perry

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $32,123,130

PGA Tour wins: 14

One thing to know: Perry is a fan of drag racing and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

24— K.J. Choi

Nationality: South Korea

Earnings: $32,282,347

PGA Tour wins: 8

One thing to know: Choi was a powerlifter as a teenager before turning to golf

23 — Brandt Snedeker

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $32,603,444

PGA Tour wins: 8

One thing to know: Graduated from Vanderbilt with a degree in Communications.

22 — Justin Leonard

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $33,884,793

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 12

One thing to know: He ran the White Rock Marathon in Dallas in under four hours

21 — Charles Howell

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $34,793,023

PGA Tour wins: 2

One thing to know: Howell was born and raised in August, Georgia, the home of The Masters.

20 — Stewart Cink

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $35,813,621

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 6

One thing to know: Cink is an avid outdoorsman who loves camping and hiking

19 — Luke Donald

Nationality: England

Earnings: $35,944,517

PGA Tour wins: 5

One thing to know: Released his own collection of wines in 2008.

18 — Jordan Spieth

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $36,375,582

Major championships: 3

PGA Tour wins: 11

One thing to know: Has a special-needs sister, Ellie, whom he’s called his hero.

17 — Rory McIlroy

Nationality: Northern Ireland

Earnings: $38,284,065

Major championships: 4

PGA Tour wins: 14

One thing to know: McIlroy is a Manchester United supporter.

16 — Bubba Watson

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $39,936,543

Major championships: 2

PGA Tour wins: 11

One thing to know: Opened his own candy store in Penascola, Florida, called Bubba’s Sweet Shop, and his Mom sometimes works behind the counter there.

15 — Jason Day

Nationality: Australia

Earnings: $40,272,953

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 11

One thing to know: Day’s father, who got him into the sport, passed away when Day was 12.

14 — David Toms

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $41,840,270

Major championships: 1

Overall wins: 13 wins

One thing to know: Opened his own training center, the David Toms Academy, in his hometown of Shreveport

13 — Matt Kuchar

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $42,827,943

PGA Tour wins: 7

One thing to know: His wife was a tennis player at Georgia Tech

12 — Zach Johnson

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $43,296,713

Major championships: 2

PGA Tour wins: 12

One thing to know: He is a huge fan of both Drake University and the University of Iowa athletics

11 — Steve Stricker

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $43,586,344

PGA Tour wins: 14 (12 PGA Tour wins, 2 PGA Tour Champions wins)

One thing to know: His wife served as his caddie for portions of his career.

10 — Justin Rose

Nationality: England

Earnings: $43,792,365

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 8

One thing to know: Rose was originally born in South Africa. He moved to England at age five.

9 — Davis Love III

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $44,614,145

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 21

One thing to know: In 2013 the USGA gave him the Bob Jones award, the organization’s highest honor

8 — Adam Scott

Nationality: Australia

Earnings: $47,229,313

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 13

One thing to know: Scott’s charitable foundation endowed has endowed a scholarship to study Business and Sports Management at Griffith University in Australia.

7 — Sergio Garcia

Nationality: Spain

Earnings: $47,952,884

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 10

One thing to know: Garcia is the club president of a fourth-division soccer team in Spain.

6 — Ernie Els

Nationality: South Africa

Earnings: $48,978,472

Major championships: 4

PGA Tour wins: 19

One thing to know: His son, Ben, is autistic, which inspired him to start the Els for Autism Foundation

5 — Dustin Johnson

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $50,593,604

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 17

One thing to know: His younger brother and caddie, Austin, was a basketball player for Charleston Southern University

4 —Jim Furyk

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $67,977,577

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 17

One thing to know: Furyk has only ever had one swing instructor – his father, Mike.

3 — Vijay Singh

Nationality: Fiji

Earnings: $70,889,890

Major championships: 3

PGA Tour wins: 36 (34 PGA Tour victories, 2 PGA Tour Champions Victories)

One thing to know: Singh learned golf from his father

2 — Phil Mickelson

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $86,889,213

Major championships: 5

PGA Tour wins: 43

One thing to know: He is biologically right-handed, but plays golf left-handed, because when his father would demonstrate golf with his right hand Mickelson followed along with his left.

1 — Tiger Woods

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $111,182,697

Major championships: 14

PGA Tour wins: 79

One thing to know: Woods also designs golf courses.