- Photo by Oliver Cole on Unsplash
It’s not hard to see the draw of an exciting new adventure abroad while you’re young, if only for a year or two – but doing so can be incredibly expensive.
According to international relocation company MoveHub.com, January is one of the most popular months for people to up sticks.
If you’re considering taking the plunge, MoveHub has done the hard work for you and sussed out the cities where young people can find the best quality of life for their money.
The study examined the affordability and lifestyle for young people in 32 of the biggest, most populous cities in the world, taking into account average monthly costs including income, renting a one-bed apartment, and public transport, as well as the density of cheap eats (places per 100,000 people), the cost of a coffee, as well as the city’s safety score (based on Deutsche Bank research).
Scroll down to see the 23 best cities to move to if you’re a broke millennial in search of an adventure in 2018, ranked in ascending order.
23. Mexico City, Mexico.
- ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock
Cost of public transport: £16 ($23.10)
Income: £561.01 ($750.75)
Rent: £222.60 ($297.88)
Density of cheap eats: 2.21 places per 100,000 people
Cost of cappuccino: £1.54 ($2.06)
Safety Index: 42
22. Auckland, New Zealand.
- AsiaTravel / Shutterstock.com
Cost of public transport: £94 ($122.9)
Income: £2,018.83 ($2701.59)
Rent: £747.54 ($1,000.36)
Density of cheap eats: 18.75
Cost of cappuccino: £2.27 ($3.04)
Safety Index: 24
21. Singapore, Singapore.
- Photo by Coleen Rivas on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £96 ($63.9)
Income: £2,339.14 ($3,130.23)
Rent: £1,086.51 ($1,453.97)
Density of cheap eats: 14.40
Cost of cappuccino: £2.92 ($3.92)
Safety Index: 1
20. Oslo, Norway.
- Photo by Oliver Cole on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £49 ($82.2)
Income: £2,538.41 ($3,396.89)
Rent: £809.69 ($1,083.52)
Density of cheap eats: 15.97
Cost of cappuccino: £3.52 ($4.72)
Safety Index: 31
19. Sydney, Australia.
- Photo by Simon Rae on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £85 ($108.4)
Income: £2,869.25 ($3,839.62)
Rent: £1,102.20 ($1,474.97)
Density of cheap eats: 15.42
Cost of cappuccino: £2.18 ($2.93)
Safety Index: 20
18. Toronto, Canada.
- Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £62 ($84)
Income: £1,966.43 ($2,631.47)
Rent: £774.08 ($1,035.87)
Density of cheap eats: 15.95
Cost of cappuccino: £2.28 ($3.06)
Safety Index: 17
17. Chicago, US.
- Photo by Pedro Lastra on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £75 ($102.1)
Income: £3,310.67 ($4,189.46)
Rent: £841.98 ($1,126.74)
Density of cheap eats: 9.82
Cost of cappuccino: £2.95 ($3.96)
Safety Index: 41
16. Stockholm, Sweden.
- Photo by Arnold Exconde on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £76 ($90.7)
Income: £2,130.83 ($2851.47)
Rent: £702.06 ($939.50)
Density of cheap eats: 14.53
Cost of cappuccino: £3.20 ($4.29)
Safety Index: 25
15. Amsterdam, Netherlands.
- Photo by Daniil Vnoutchkov on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £22 ($30)
Income: £2,099.05 ($2,808.95)
Rent: £946.82 ($1,267.04)
Density of cheap eats: 53.41
Cost of cappuccino: £2.39
Safety Index: 14
14. Cape Town, South Africa.
Cost of public transport: £21.20 ($28.70)
Income: £1,060.48 ($1,419.13)
Rent: £387.9 ($519.09)
Density of cheap eats: 4.43
Cost of cappuccino: £1.30 ($1.74)
Safety Index: 44
13. Brussels, Belgium.
- Shutterstock/MarinaDa
Cost of public transport: £45 ($54.90)
Income: £1,804.04 ($2,414.16)
Rent: £605.4o ($810.14)
Density of cheap eats: 20.96
Cost of cappuccino: £2.48
Safety Index: 38
12. Tokyo, Japan.
- Photo by Riccardo Chiarini on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £81.60 ($110.70)
Income: £2,107.21 ($2,819.86)
Rent: £792.68 ($1,060.77)
Density of cheap eats: 10.16
Cost of cappuccino: £2.53 ($3.40)
Safety Index: 3
11. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
- Photo by Paweł Szymankiewicz on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £23 ($32)
Income: £767.93 ($1,027.64)
Rent: £244.93
Density of cheap eats: 5.36
Cost of cappuccino: £1.95
Safety Index: 43
10. Warsaw, Poland.
- Photo by AC Almelor on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £21.30 ($28.90)
Income: £806.14 ($1078.77)
Rent: £366.67 ($490.67)
Density of cheap eats: 24.03
Cost of cappuccino: £1.88 ($2.52)
Safety Index: 8
9. Melbourne, Australia.
- Photo by louis amal on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £77.80 ($105.50)
Income: £2,429.38 ($3,250.99)
Rent: £725.16 ($970.40)
Density of cheap eats: 13.53
Cost of cappuccino: £2.21 ($2.96)
Safety Index: 21
8. Mumbai, India.
- Photo by Harry Piqué on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £9 ($14.60)
Income: £622.50 ($833.03)
Rent: £215.19 ($287.97)
Density of cheap eats: 2.03
Cost of cappuccino: £1.5o ($2.01)
Safety Index: 30
7. Copenhagen, Denmark.
- Photo by Orlova Maria on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £58 ($77.60)
Income: £2,449.63 ($2,78.05)
Rent: £762.02 ($1,019.73)
Density of cheap eats: 22.40
Cost of cappuccino: $4.03 (£5.41)
Safety Index: 5
6. Helsinki, Finland.
- Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £47 ($56.90)
Income: £2,166.34 ($2,898.98)
Rent: £639.93 ($856.35)
Density of cheap eats: 12.52
Cost of cappuccino: £3.19 ($4.28)
Safety Index: 9
5. Madrid, Spain.
- Photo by Daniel Alvarez Sanchez Diaz on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £48 ($57.7)
Income: £1,423.13 (£1,904.42)
Rent: £513.56 ($687.24)
Density of cheap eats: 21.15
Cost of cappuccino: £1.48 ($1.99)
Safety Index: 13
4. Prague, Czech Republic.
- Photo by Jaromír Kavan on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £19 ($21.70)
Income: £896.23 ($1,199.33)
Rent: £396.07 ($530.02)
Density of cheap eats: 66.39
Cost of cappuccino: £1.60 ($2.15)
Safety Index: 11
3. Berlin, Germany.
- Photo by Yaoqi LAI on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £71 ($87.20)
Income: £1838.54 ($2,460.32)
Rent: £471.45 ($630.90)
Density of cheap eats: 36.78
Cost of cappuccino: £2.32 ($3.11)
Safety Index: 19
2. Vienna, Austria.
- Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash
Cost of public transport: £41 ($50.20)
Income: £1,650.87 ($2,209.19)
Rent: £482.06 ($645.09)
Density of cheap eats: 26.32
Cost of cappuccino: £2.75 ($3.69)
Safety Index: 6
1. Edinburgh, Scotland. Edinburgh came out as the world’s best city for cash-strapped millennials. It has one of the best scores for rent relative to income — here, a fully furnished flat just outside of the city centre costs on average £565.43 per month, accounting for 30% of the average monthly earnings, leaving plenty of disposable income for a coffee on your morning commute.
- Shutterstock/f11photo
Cost of public transport: £58 ($70.60)
Income: £1,739.89 ($2,328.31)
Rent: £565.43 ($756.66)
Density of cheap eats: 84.32
Cost of cappuccino: £2.54 ($3.41)
Safety Index: 10