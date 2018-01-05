caption Oslo came in as the seventh best city to move to as a millennial, with high average wages and reasonable rents, according to MoveHub’s research. source Photo by Oliver Cole on Unsplash

It’s not hard to see the draw of an exciting new adventure abroad while you’re young, if only for a year or two – but doing so can be incredibly expensive.

According to international relocation company MoveHub.com, January is one of the most popular months for people to up sticks.

If you’re considering taking the plunge, MoveHub has done the hard work for you and sussed out the cities where young people can find the best quality of life for their money.

The study examined the affordability and lifestyle for young people in 32 of the biggest, most populous cities in the world, taking into account average monthly costs including income, renting a one-bed apartment, and public transport, as well as the density​ ​of cheap eats (places​ ​per 100,000 people), the cost of a coffee, as well as the city’s safety score (based on Deutsche Bank research).

Scroll down to see the 23 best cities to move to if you’re a broke millennial in search of an adventure in 2018, ranked in ascending order.

23. Mexico City, Mexico.

Cost of public transport: £16 ($23.10)

Income: £561.01 ($750.75)

Rent: £222.60 ($297.88)

Density of cheap eats: 2.21 places per 100,000 people

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £1.54 ($2.06)

Safety Index: 42

22. Auckland, New Zealand.

source AsiaTravel / Shutterstock.com

Cost of public transport: £94 ($122.9)

Income: £2,018.83 ($2701.59)

Rent: £747.54 ($1,000.36)

Density of cheap eats: 18.75

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.27 ($3.04)

Safety Index: 24

21. Singapore, Singapore.

source Photo by Coleen Rivas on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £96 ($63.9)

Income: £2,339.14 ($3,130.23)

Rent: £1,086.51 ($1,453.97)

Density of cheap eats: 14.40

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.92 ($3.92)

Safety Index: 1

20. Oslo, Norway.

source Photo by Oliver Cole on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £49 ($82.2)

Income: £2,538.41 ($3,396.89)

Rent: £809.69 ($1,083.52)

Density of cheap eats: 15.97

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £3.52 ($4.72)

Safety Index: 31

19. Sydney, Australia.

source Photo by Simon Rae on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £85 ($108.4)

Income: £2,869.25 ($3,839.62)

Rent: £1,102.20 ($1,474.97)

Density of cheap eats: 15.42

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.18 ($2.93)

Safety Index: 20

18. Toronto, Canada.

source Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £62 ($84)

Income: £1,966.43 ($2,631.47)

Rent: £774.08 ($1,035.87)

Density of cheap eats: 15.95

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.28 ($3.06)

Safety Index: 17

17. Chicago, US.

source Photo by Pedro Lastra on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £75 ($102.1)

Income: £3,310.67 ($4,189.46)

Rent: £841.98 ($1,126.74)

Density of cheap eats: 9.82

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.95 ($3.96)

Safety Index: 41

16. Stockholm, Sweden.

source Photo by Arnold Exconde on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £76 ($90.7)

Income: £2,130.83 ($2851.47)

Rent: £702.06 ($939.50)

Density of cheap eats: 14.53

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £3.20 ($4.29)

Safety Index: 25

15. Amsterdam, Netherlands.

source Photo by Daniil Vnoutchkov on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £22 ($30)

Income: £2,099.05 ($2,808.95)

Rent: £946.82 ($1,267.04)

Density of cheap eats: 53.41

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.39

Safety Index: 14

14. Cape Town, South Africa.

Cost of public transport: £21.20 ($28.70)

Income: £1,060.48 ($1,419.13)

Rent: £387.9 ($519.09)

Density of cheap eats: 4.43

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £1.30 ($1.74)

Safety Index: 44

13. Brussels, Belgium.

Cost of public transport: £45 ($54.90)

Income: £1,804.04 ($2,414.16)

Rent: £605.4o ($810.14)

Density of cheap eats: 20.96

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.48

Safety Index: 38

12. Tokyo, Japan.

source Photo by Riccardo Chiarini on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £81.60 ($110.70)

Income: £2,107.21 ($2,819.86)

Rent: £792.68 ($1,060.77)

Density of cheap eats: 10.16

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.53 ($3.40)

Safety Index: 3

11. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

source Photo by Paweł Szymankiewicz on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £23 ($32)

Income: £767.93 ($1,027.64)

Rent: £244.93

Density of cheap eats: 5.36

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £1.95

Safety Index: 43

10. Warsaw, Poland.

source Photo by AC Almelor on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £21.30 ($28.90)

Income: £806.14 ($1078.77)

Rent: £366.67 ($490.67)

Density of cheap eats: 24.03

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £1.88 ($2.52)

Safety Index: 8

9. Melbourne, Australia.

source Photo by louis amal on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £77.80 ($105.50)

Income: £2,429.38 ($3,250.99)

Rent: £725.16 ($970.40)

Density of cheap eats: 13.53

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.21 ($2.96)

Safety Index: 21

8. Mumbai, India.

source Photo by Harry Piqué on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £9 ($14.60)

Income: £622.50 ($833.03)

Rent: £215.19 ($287.97)

Density of cheap eats: 2.03

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £1.5o ($2.01)

Safety Index: 30

7. Copenhagen, Denmark.

source Photo by Orlova Maria on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £58 ($77.60)

Income: £2,449.63 ($2,78.05)

Rent: £762.02 ($1,019.73)

Density of cheap eats: 22.40

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: $4.03 (£5.41)

Safety Index: 5

6. Helsinki, Finland.

source Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £47 ($56.90)

Income: £2,166.34 ($2,898.98)

Rent: £639.93 ($856.35)

Density of cheap eats: 12.52

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £3.19 ($4.28)

Safety Index: 9

5. Madrid, Spain.

source Photo by Daniel Alvarez Sanchez Diaz on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £48 ($57.7)

Income: £1,423.13 (£1,904.42)

Rent: £513.56 ($687.24)

Density of cheap eats: 21.15

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £1.48 ($1.99)

Safety Index: 13

4. Prague, Czech Republic.

source Photo by Jaromír Kavan on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £19 ($21.70)

Income: £896.23 ($1,199.33)

Rent: £396.07 ($530.02)

Density of cheap eats: 66.39

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £1.60 ($2.15)

Safety Index: 11

3. Berlin, Germany.

source Photo by Yaoqi LAI on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £71 ($87.20)

Income: £1838.54 ($2,460.32)

Rent: £471.45 ($630.90)

Density of cheap eats: 36.78

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.32 ($3.11)

Safety Index: 19

2. Vienna, Austria.

source Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash

Cost of public transport: £41 ($50.20)

Income: £1,650.87 ($2,209.19)

Rent: £482.06 ($645.09)

Density of cheap eats: 26.32

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.75 ($3.69)

Safety Index: 6

1. Edinburgh, Scotland. Edinburgh came out as the world’s best city for cash-strapped millennials. It has one of the best scores for rent relative to income — here, a fully furnished flat just outside of the city centre costs on average £565.43 per month, accounting for 30% of the average monthly earnings, leaving plenty of disposable income for a coffee on your morning commute.

Cost of public transport: £58 ($70.60)

Income: £1,739.89 ($2,328.31)

Rent: £565.43 ($756.66)

Density of cheap eats: 84.32

Cost​ ​of cappuccino: £2.54 ($3.41)

Safety Index: 10