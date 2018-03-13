The controversial Malaysian ‘sugar babies’ dating platform has a swanky launch party lined up – here’s what we know

Controversial dating platform TheSugarBook is set to hold an “exclusive” launch party complete with VVIP tables and a privacy code. TheSugarBook.com

A controversial Malaysia-based platform that matches younger “sugar babies” with older and wealthier men and women has released details of its official launch party set for April 27 at the swanky Imperial by Zouk nightspot in Kuala Lumpur.

The platform, TheSugarBook, came under the watchful eye of the authorities recently, said the event is “exclusive to Sugar Babies and Sugar Daddies” of its app and listed it as “completely private”.

“Get up close with Sugar Babies or meet your next Sugar Daddy in person at this members only soiree,” said the details on its official website.

It even announced the prices of tickets to the event which include VVIP and VIP tables at RM3,500 ($900) and RM2,500 respectively at early bird prices – specifically for those who “want to show off and stand out”.

General admission tickets are at RM200.

While the exact line-up of activities that night aren’t clear except to “expect to have loads of fun” and meet people, a strict privacy code will be applied, said the website.

For example, only in-house photographers and videographers are allowed in the venue and guests can choose to not appear in any photographs or videos.

The platform began operations in December 2016 and sparked the concern of the authorities after it was cited in news reports saying it wanted to recruit more “sugar babies” in Singapore, specifically among the undergraduate crowd.

As of last month, it had 75,000 members, with people in Singapore making up the second-largest group of users and those in Malaysia making up the biggest 28,500-strong user base.

The Star reported in January that there is no law against couple matching in Malaysia unless it is used for prostitution or other illegal purposes.

However if a Muslim joins as a member of the platform and participates in it, then he or she may be in breach of rules on decency and morality, added Bar Council Syariah Law Committee chairmain Datuk Khutubul Zaman Bukhari, in the same report.

In Singapore, a Member of Parliament said that the police will keep a close watch on the platform and action will be taken under the Women’s Charter if money is found to be exchanged for sexual services among users, reported The Straits Times.