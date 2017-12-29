The Flash star Grant Gustin had a customary wedding in Sabah: Report

The star of hit TV series The Flash, Thomas Grant Gustin, was recently in Sabah for a customary wedding with his fiancee Andrea Thoma, The Star has reported.

According to the news website, Gustin, 28, and Thoma, 29, arrived in Sabah on Dec 17 and returned to the US on Dec 28.

The report said that the couple was here for a customary wedding at Thoma’s family home in Penampang, but had also visited Gaya Island on a private trip.

Ohio-born Thoma, a physical therapist, is half-Kadazan from her mother’s side. She is said to be able to speak some Malay and Kadazan, and enjoys having belacan shrimp paste.

Both Gustin and Thoma posted photos of themselves in Sabah on their Instagram accounts during their recent trip.

Thoma posted photos of the resort they stayed in on Gaya Island, while Gustin’s photo showed him and Thoma in front of buildings, which fans quickly identified to be in Kota Kinabalu.

According to The Star, many locals recognised the star but did not approach them to respect their privacy.

Gustin was reportedly impressed by his first visit to the country, and had picked up some simple Kadazan words along the way.

“I have also been told that the people here can roll their tongues and pronounce ‘rrrrr’ well,” The Star quoted him as saying.

The couple is believed to be planning a wedding reception in the US as well.