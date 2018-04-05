The same 2 words keep coming up in Jamie Dimon’s annual letter

Jamie Dimon’s annual letter to shareholders was just published, and the same two words pop up repeatedly: adding bankers.

The 47-page letter covers a lot of ground, ranging from how to tackle bureaucracy in big organizations to trade policy. But the note also hints at JPMorgan’s expansive growth plans, setting out areas of growth for just about every business. From the letter (emphasis added):

Consumer & Community Banking

Corporate & Investment Banking

Commercial Banking

Asset & Wealth Management

Dimon says letter in the letter that this kind of organic growth is difficult, not least because at times there’s resistance from existing staff. He said (emphasis added):

“Organic growth is all about hiring and training bankers, opening branches, improving or innovating new products and building new technology. It is hard work. In fact, institutionally, there is often a lot of resistance to it. It’s easier not to add expenses, even when they are good for the business. And growing any sales force is usually met by some opposition from – guess who? – the existing sales force. Sometimes people are afraid the change will take away from their compensation pool or their client base. And it’s hard work to properly recruit and train salespeople. Building new products and services is sometimes in conflict with existing products and services. All of these efforts require huge team coordination.”