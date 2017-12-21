Cord cutting isn’t just for Millennials — even 50-somethings want their internet TV

Cord cutting has long been linked to Millennials – but maybe not for much longer. For years, many in that age group have forsaken traditional broadcast and cable TV in favor of watching shows streamed from the internet. Now that activity is catching on with Millennials’ elders.

As we can see in this chart from Statista – which is based on data from PwC – the vast majority of Americans from 18 to 59 now watch at least some of their TV shows via the internet. Perhaps most surprising is the rapid adoption of internet TV by the over-50 set. Less than half of that group went online to tune in their shows last year.