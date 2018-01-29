The Visit Malaysia 2020 logo is being ridiculed, but minister says it’s here to stay

The logo design unveiled by Tourism Malaysia on Friday (Jan 26) may be contentious and irksome to many, but sorry folks – it’s here to stay.

If you haven’t seen it, this is what the logo for Malaysia’s Visit Malaysia Year 2020 campaign looks like:

And with the type of comments the brand new logo is attracting on social media, it’s going to be difficult trying to stand up for this one.

Twitter screengrab

Many Twitter users have blasted the design, calling it amateur and embarrassing.

Twitter screengrab

A number of Twitter users criticised it for having “90s style” or “clip art” design that featured uneven font sizes and poorly drawn caricatures.

Some questioned the ability of the design or branding firm behind the graphic.

Twitter screengrab

But on Sunday, Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz defended his ministry’s decision to use the logo, clarifying that it was designed in-house and not by an external agency.

“We didn’t pay any advertising house any money at all to design it,” he was quoted by The Star as saying.

He added that the the ministry has been responsible for designing all Visit Malaysia Year logos since 1990.

Nazri also seemed unfazed by the barrage of criticism the logo has received online.

“Criticism is normal, we cannot get the consensus of the whole of Malaysia,” he was quoted as saying.

According to The Star, he also said: “I’d rather trust my staff than the netizens. Anyway it was never meant for the locals, it was meant for tourists.”