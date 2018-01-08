Reshuffle live: Theresa May’s key ally James Brokenshire resigns

Adam Bienkov, Adam Payne, Business Insider UK
Jack Taylor / Getty

LONDON – Theresa May has suffered a shock resignation of a leading long term government ally as she prepared to reshuffle her Cabinet.

The Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire stood down as the prime minister prepared to reappoint her top team, according to the Sun.

May is preparing to appoint a new First Secretary of State to replace the former holder Damian Green.

Green was sacked by the prime minister last year after making a misleading claiming about pornography found on his parliamentary computer in 2008.

Further announcements are expected throughout the day.

May arrives at Downing Street before the reshuffle

