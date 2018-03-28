Tim Cook is throwing lots of shade — first at Amazon, then at Mark Zuckerberg

source Getty

Apple CEO Tim Cook was interviewed by Recode’s Kara Swisher on Wednesday in Chicago.

He had some good burns for Amazon, and also for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Chicago on Wednesday to talk about schools and the company’s new iPad.

Somehow, he still found time to burn some of Apple’s closest competitors.

In an interview with Recode’s Kara Swisher, he had less than complimentary things to say about both Facebook and Amazon.

First he weighed in on Amazon’s public search for a second headquarters, which has municipalities falling over themselves to offer Amazon perks like tax breaks, infrastructure, and even “Jeff Bezos Parkway.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Amazon’s contest for its second headquarters location: “We’re not doing the beauty contest. That’s not Apple.” #RevolutionCHI pic.twitter.com/TAKZDx3wmO — Recode (@Recode) March 28, 2018

“We’re not doing the beauty contest thing,” Cook said, mentioning how Amazon’s strategy required a lot of work for the cities pitching the company, even though only one winner would be selected.

Then he was asked about Facebook, and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, which has been embroiled in a scandal after it became public that the Trump-linked data firm Cambridge Analytica stole data from 50 million Facebook users by abusing Facebook’s own tools.

What would Tim do if he were in Zuckerberg’s shoes? Well, he wouldn’t be, he says.

.@karaswisher asks Apple CEO @tim_cook what he would do if he was Mark Zuckerberg. “I wouldn’t be in this situation.”#RevolutionCHI pic.twitter.com/EuVLEEGTem — Recode (@Recode) March 28, 2018

The full interview with Tim Cook airs a week from Friday, at 8:00pm ET on MSNBC. More context around Cook’s quotes is available at Recode.