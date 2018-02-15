Timeline shows how the Florida high-school shooting unfolded

By
Kieran Corcoran, Business Insider US
-
Police officers arrested Nikolas Cruz after the shooting.

caption
Police officers arrested Nikolas Cruz after the shooting.
source
Reuters

The deadliest US mass shooting so far in 2018 took place in South Florida on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested a single suspect, a 19-year-old named Nikolas Cruz who had been expelled from the high school where the shooting took place in the town of Parkland, on the edge of the Everglades.

As of Thursday morning, 17 people had been confirmed dead, and others were in hospital.

Here, moment by moment, is how the event unfolded.

Wednesday, February 14, 2018: Sometime after 2 p.m. the gunman begins to make his approach to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale. Here’s an Instagram photo believed to show the suspect, Nikolas Cruz, posing with a toy gun.

source
Instagram/cruz.nikolaus

2:30 p.m.: The shooting begins.

caption
Footage broadcast by CBS, which shows students hiding while gun shots are heard nearby.
source
CBS News

According to CNN, people first heard shots at 2:30 p.m. Several witnesses have said the gunman pulled the fire alarm before shooting so that people would run into his line of fire.

2:35 p.m.: Some of the first signs to the outside world that a shooting was underway come from social media. One Twitter user noted that students were texting the about the shooting.

2:53 p.m.: Twenty minutes later the Broward County Sheriff’s Office publicly acknowledges that a shooting is underway.

The shooter’s exact movements inside the school are not clear. This video was recorded by a student inside a classroom, where gunshots and screaming can be heard.

2:55 p.m.: Local media report five injuries in the shooting, the first sense of its scale.

People are told to avoid the area.

3:10 p.m.: A student tweets an image of the inside of his classroom where he and classmates are hiding.

3:11 p.m.: Sheriffs confirm that the shooter remains at large.

3:15 p.m.: Students are seen running from the school grounds.

Deputies said that Cruz tried to hide himself among the students running away from the shooting.

They eventually identified him by examining surveillance footage and picking him out from the crowd. A witness told the Miami Herald newspaper that Cruz had put on a military ROTC uniform like those used in class while he was running.

3:58 p.m.: Cruz is arrested around a mile from the school by the neighboring Coconut Creek Police Department. The incident is recorded by a news helicopter.

At about the same time, President Donald Trump sends his “prayers and condolences” to victims.

4:11 p.m.: Sheriffs confirm that the suspect had been arrested. Cruz is not yet named.

4:27 p.m.: Cruz exhibits “labored breathing” after his arrest and was taken to hospital as a precaution. Local news outlets photographed him being loaded up for the journey.

4:22 p.m.: Sheriffs say 14 people were shot. The figure later increases.

4:30 p.m.: The Associated Press reports that the shooting resulted in “numerous fatalities,” the first indication that victims had died.

4:34 p.m.: The first videos of the arrest emerge.

4:59 p.m.: Sheriffs say students are still inside the school and are being removed from classrooms by SWAT teams. The school has about 3,100 students.

caption
The front side of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, located in Parkland, Florida.
source
Formulanone via Wikimedia Commons

5:15 p.m.: Video on social media shows SWAT teams evacuating students from their hiding places.

5:30 p.m.: Local and national media begin to name the suspect as Nikolas Cruz. Some initially spell his first name Nicolas, or Nikolaus.

5:39 p.m.: Parents, who were being held at a staging area near the school, begin to be reunited with their children.

6:27 p.m.: Authorities confirm deaths for the first time (previous statements referred only to “victims”). Their death toll is 17.

Business Insider has been keeping track of the identities of those killed and wounded in the attack. Click here for a full rundown.

7:36 p.m.: Media outlets are allowed to get close to the outside of the school. The local channel WSVN broadcasts footage of classroom windows with bullet hotels.

8:24 p.m.: A local correspondent tweets a clear photograph of the suspect.

Thursday 15th February, 5:39 a.m.: Reporters watch Cruz getting booked in to the Broward County Jail.

Around 6:30 a.m.: Sheriffs publish jail booking details for Cruz, including his mugshot. He is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

caption
A police mugshot of Nikolas Cruz.
source
sheriff.org

The entry is hosted on the Broward County Sheriff’s website.

It lists Cruz’s date of birth, physical characteristics, and lists the 17 separate murders with which he has been charged.

The next major update was due to come at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, with the sheriff’s department scheduled to give a press conference.