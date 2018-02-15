Timeline shows how the Florida high-school shooting unfolded

caption Police officers arrested Nikolas Cruz after the shooting. source Reuters

The deadliest US mass shooting so far in 2018 took place in South Florida on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested a single suspect, a 19-year-old named Nikolas Cruz who had been expelled from the high school where the shooting took place in the town of Parkland, on the edge of the Everglades.

As of Thursday morning, 17 people had been confirmed dead, and others were in hospital.

Here, moment by moment, is how the event unfolded.

Wednesday, February 14, 2018: Sometime after 2 p.m. the gunman begins to make his approach to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale. Here’s an Instagram photo believed to show the suspect, Nikolas Cruz, posing with a toy gun.

source Instagram/cruz.nikolaus

2:30 p.m.: The shooting begins.

caption Footage broadcast by CBS, which shows students hiding while gun shots are heard nearby.

According to CNN, people first heard shots at 2:30 p.m. Several witnesses have said the gunman pulled the fire alarm before shooting so that people would run into his line of fire.

2:35 p.m.: Some of the first signs to the outside world that a shooting was underway come from social media. One Twitter user noted that students were texting the about the shooting.

all hell is breaking loose at Douglas high school @Coralspringsfla kids texting about a shooter ???? pic.twitter.com/7NnoipVJpy — Grumpyhaus (@Grumpyhaus) February 14, 2018

2:53 p.m.: Twenty minutes later the Broward County Sheriff’s Office publicly acknowledges that a shooting is underway.

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

The shooter’s exact movements inside the school are not clear. This video was recorded by a student inside a classroom, where gunshots and screaming can be heard.

JUST IN (warning, disturbingvideo): Cell phone video inside the school as shots were going offat Marjory Stoneman Douglas High https://t.co/wHWo6XjccX pic.twitter.com/3ovf5LhzBs — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 14, 2018

2:55 p.m.: Local media report five injuries in the shooting, the first sense of its scale.

Appears there are at least 5 people injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Coral Springs after reports of shooting. People hurt — on stretchers. Lots of police and ambulances. @wsvn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 14, 2018

People are told to avoid the area.

Avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS. #BSO is currently working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

3:10 p.m.: A student tweets an image of the inside of his classroom where he and classmates are hiding.

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

3:11 p.m.: Sheriffs confirm that the shooter remains at large.

Follow @browardsheriff for latest info on the #stonemanshooting. Shooter still at large. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

3:15 p.m.: Students are seen running from the school grounds.

MORE: Aerial footage aboveMarjory Stoneman Douglas High School shows students running fromgrounds of campus after authorities respond to report of shootingin Parkland, Florida https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE pic.twitter.com/D62xmQxo9K — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018

Deputies said that Cruz tried to hide himself among the students running away from the shooting.

They eventually identified him by examining surveillance footage and picking him out from the crowd. A witness told the Miami Herald newspaper that Cruz had put on a military ROTC uniform like those used in class while he was running.

3:58 p.m.: Cruz is arrested around a mile from the school by the neighboring Coconut Creek Police Department. The incident is recorded by a news helicopter.

At about the same time, President Donald Trump sends his “prayers and condolences” to victims.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

4:11 p.m.: Sheriffs confirm that the suspect had been arrested. Cruz is not yet named.

Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

4:27 p.m.: Cruz exhibits “labored breathing” after his arrest and was taken to hospital as a precaution. Local news outlets photographed him being loaded up for the journey.

Photo: Suspect is loaded into fire rescue to be transported to hospital pic.twitter.com/SP0rJg5tY5 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

4:22 p.m.: Sheriffs say 14 people were shot. The figure later increases.

So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

4:30 p.m.: The Associated Press reports that the shooting resulted in “numerous fatalities,” the first indication that victims had died.

4:34 p.m.: The first videos of the arrest emerge.

4:59 p.m.: Sheriffs say students are still inside the school and are being removed from classrooms by SWAT teams. The school has about 3,100 students.

caption The front side of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, located in Parkland, Florida.

5:15 p.m.: Video on social media shows SWAT teams evacuating students from their hiding places.

My little brother just sent methis video of the swat team evacuating his classroom at stonemandouglas. So scary but glad he’s safe. @nbc6 @CBSMiami@NBCNews@wsvn@CBSNewspic.twitter.com/XNTtra221q — Melody (@Melody_Ball) February 14, 2018

5:30 p.m.: Local and national media begin to name the suspect as Nikolas Cruz. Some initially spell his first name Nicolas, or Nikolaus.

UPDATE: US official: Parkland school shooter identified as Nicolas Cruz. — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

5:39 p.m.: Parents, who were being held at a staging area near the school, begin to be reunited with their children.

Parents and families of Westglades Middle School can now pick-up students at the school. Pine Island Road has been blocked by law enforcement. Parents should enter from Coral Ridge Drive via Holmberg Road. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

6:27 p.m.: Authorities confirm deaths for the first time (previous statements referred only to “victims”). Their death toll is 17.

"I'm saddened to say that 17 people lost their lives."- Sheriff Scott Israel #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

7:36 p.m.: Media outlets are allowed to get close to the outside of the school. The local channel WSVN broadcasts footage of classroom windows with bullet hotels.

A window riddled with bulletholes could be seen at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in#Parkland pic.twitter.com/aQ0zei1FX9 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 15, 2018

8:24 p.m.: A local correspondent tweets a clear photograph of the suspect.

Thursday 15th February, 5:39 a.m.: Reporters watch Cruz getting booked in to the Broward County Jail.

BREAKING: deputies bringsuspected shooter Nikolas Cruz to Broward County Jail @WPLGLocal10#StonemanHighSchool pic.twitter.com/718lffPkMo — Jenise Fernandez (@JeniseFernandez) February 15, 2018

Around 6:30 a.m.: Sheriffs publish jail booking details for Cruz, including his mugshot. He is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

caption A police mugshot of Nikolas Cruz.

The entry is hosted on the Broward County Sheriff’s website.

It lists Cruz’s date of birth, physical characteristics, and lists the 17 separate murders with which he has been charged.

The next major update was due to come at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, with the sheriff’s department scheduled to give a press conference.