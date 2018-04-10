Comedian TJ Miller was arrested on suspicion of calling in a fake bomb threat from an Amtrak train

caption T.J. Miller on “Silicon Valley.” source John P. Johnson/HBO

The comedian and former “Silicon Valley” actor TJ Miller has been arrested on suspicion of calling in a fake bomb threat to authorities from an Amtrak train.

Miller was taken into custody Monday night at LaGuardia Airport in New York City for “intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut” on March 18, the US Attorney for the District of Connecticut said in a statement.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Miller appeared before the US district judge in New Haven, Connecticut, on Tuesday, and he was released on a $100,000 bond.

His charge “carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years,” the US attorney’s office in Connecticut said.

The criminal complaint alleges that Miller called a 911 dispatcher and said a female passenger had “a bomb in her bag.” According to the complaint, the responding officer is said to have detected that Miller was slurring his speech and asked if he had consumed alcohol. Miller replied that he had “one glass of red wine,” the complaint said.

When asked if he suffered from mental illness, Miller allegedly replied, “No, absolutely not. This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out.”

No evidence of an explosive device or materials were recovered from the train, according to the US attorney’s office.

Miller left the hit HBO series “Silicon Valley” after the show’s fourth season aired in 2017. He does not appear in the show’s fifth season, which premiered last month. Miller said that he left the show to “have the time to develop animated features,” after the release of his critically panned “The Emoji Movie,” which he starred in in 2017.

This is not the first time Miller has run into legal trouble.

In March, Miller reached a settlement with a driver who accused him of physical assault in 2016, according to TMZ. Miller was arrested and released for the charge in December 2016, and his attorney told THR last year that the driver’s complaint was part of “a plan to try and extort money” from the actor.

In December 2017, allegations that Miller sexually assaulted a woman in college resurfaced in a report from The Daily Beast. Miller and his wife denied the allegations in a joint statement to the outlet.

Miller’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.