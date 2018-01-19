We’re learning more about Tom Brady’s mysterious hand injury despite his attempts to hide it by wearing gloves

Two days after Tom Brady injured his right hand colliding with a teammate, he wore gloves to his press conference and would not answer questions about the injury.

One New England Patriots insider wrote that Brady apparently suffered a cut between his thumb and index finger after colliding with a running back and the ball.

Brady seems on track to play on Sunday, but it’s unclear if he’ll be limited at all in his throws.

Tom Brady offered little on his mysterious hand injury on Friday, but details are slowly starting to trickle out about what may have happened.

On Friday, Brady addressed reporters for the first time since reportedly colliding with a teammate on Wednesday and injuring his right hand. In the days since, Brady canceled his media availability twice, missed Thursday’s practice, and was seen wearing gloves on his hands.

Brady wore red gloves to his press conference on Friday and refused to answer questions about his injury.

“I’m not talking about it,” Brady said when asked about his hand injury.

When asked if he would play on Sunday, he said, “We’ll see.”

Asked if he practiced on Friday, Brady said he was “out there” and called the practice “fun.”

Brady’s exact injury is still vague, but Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston gave a general update of what he was “hearing,” noting that the top Patriots sources haven’t spoken on the issue.

“Brady’s right thumb bent back badly when he was smashed into by a running back. Somehow, the ball got jammed back into the webbing between his thumb and index finger and it caused a cut. Might have been the laces. There may be stitches. He’s not taking snaps under center. He can take them in shotgun. He’s trying not to aggravate the thumb between now and kickoff so the reps are at a minimum. He can throw. I have no idea how hard, how far or how accurately.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported on Friday that Brady’s hand was “gushing” blood when the injury occurred – and that he was throwing the ball well on Friday.

It sounds as if Brady will certainly play in the AFC Championship against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, despite being listed as questionable. Nonetheless, there may be some cause for concern. ESPN’s Diana Russini noted on Thursday that Patriots players would not reveal who ran into Brady. While that could be to protect that player from fan and media backlash, it’s worth noting that if Brady’s hand injury wasn’t serious, then there would be no backlash to worry about.

Additionally, Bill Belichick isn’t one for distractions, particularly before a big game, and Brady’s hand has become something of a distraction.

On Friday, Belichick was asked if Brady would play against the Jaguars and only answered, “It’s Friday.”

If Brady is limited in his throws or even how he can receive snaps, it could prove troublesome for the Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars’ league-leading defense. And, of course, with Brady’s hand receiving this much media attention, the Jaguars will be sure to take aim at his hand every time he takes a snap.