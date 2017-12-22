Tom Brady got defensive when asked about rift between his health guru and Bill Belichick

source NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady got defensive with the media when asked about a recent report that his health guru was being pushed to the side by the team.

The Boston Globe reported earlier that Alex Guerrero’s access to the team was being severely limited.

Brady refused to answer several questions on the subject.

The New England Patriots are once again the favorite to win the Super Bowl, but things may not be so rosy in Foxborough.

During Tom Brady’s weekly session with the media, he was asked about a potential rift between head coach Bill Belichick and Brady’s personal health guru, Alex Guerrero. Brady got defensive and evasive in answers.

The Boston Globe recently reported that Belichick had revoked the access of Guerrero to the team, saying he was no longer allowed on the sidelines during games, he could not fly on the team jet, and he was no longer allowed to treat players other than Brady. Brady was asked how he reacted when Belichick informed him of the changes.

“I don’t really agree with your question, so I don’t really know what you’re talking about,” Brady said. “How do you know what he said?”

Brady was then asked if he was denying the report about Guerrero’s access.

“I’m not saying anything,” Brady said. “How do you say that he said anything? You don’t know anything about that.”

Brady was then asked specifically if Belichick had said anything to him, and would only confirm that he “has a lot of conversations with him,” again avoiding the question.

Here are Brady’s comment, via NBC Sports Boston.