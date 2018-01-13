The ‘father of the iPod’ has designed a new kind of mechanical watch

caption The Type 2 e-Crown sits perfectly on the wrist thanks to its slim design. source Ressence

The Ressence Type 2 e-Crown concept pairs a mechanical watch to a phone.

It allows the user to set the time and change time-zones with a tap of the watch glass.

The design of the e-Crown was contributed to by former Apple designer and founder of Nest Tony Fadell, considered one of the “fathers of the iPod.”

No pricing has been revealed for the watch yet as it is still a concept model.

Ressence’s new watch has combined the latest tech with a mechanical watch movement to enable the user to set it by simply tapping the glass, according to wristwatch website Hodinkee.

Its latest concept watch, the Type 2 e-Crown, was in part designed by ex-Apply designer Tony Fadell and connects wirelessly to a phone. This means it can be set to two different time-zones and be set to the correct time instantly after it has stopped.

Ressence has a long line of innovations in the watchmaking world, from an oiled filled watch to their ROCS display system.

The Type 2 e-Crown will be officially unveiled at the watch fair in Geneva, SIHH 2018, where Ressence will be exhibiting alongside the big watch brands such as Jaeger LeCoultre and Tag Heuer.

The e-Crown technology sits between Ressence’s special ROCS module and the traditional mechanical movement. It is powered by both wrist movement and also solar panels hidden behind the dial, with all of the components meeting aerospace or medical standards.

source Ressence

Mechanical watches need to be moved constantly, otherwise they will stop ticking. But the e-Crown can instantly reset itself to the correct time, even if it hasn’t been worn in months.

Ressence is not the only brand to be squeezing tech into traditional watch making, with Tissot’s T-Touch range and Breitling’s Emergency both bringing outdoors technology into a watch.