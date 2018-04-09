Masters golfer who dislocated his ankle while celebrating shared a gruesome photo of the ugly-looking injury he played through during the tournament

What a week ???? Top 10 in my @TheMasters debut! It was an eventful week!

Hole in One ✔️

Failed Celebration ✔️

Adversity ✔️

2 rounds in the 60s ✔️

2019 Masters invite ✔️

I believe we find out most about who we are through adversity.

Thanks for the well wishes all week! pic.twitter.com/HEHQPZ0CYW

— Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) April 9, 2018