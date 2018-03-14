The 25 best NFL free agents and where they’ve landed so far

source Jim Rogash/Getty

The signing period of NFL free agency hasn’t even begun, and already, some of the top players are off the board.

This year’s NFL free agency class was highlighted by a star quarterback in Kirk Cousins, and while not overly flashy after him, had some solid players who could be difference-makers on the right team.

So far, 16 of our top 25 free agents have already landed deals with other teams.

Take a look at the top 25 free agents below and where some of them have landed so far.

* Notes a player who has been given the franchise tag.

Kirk Cousins, QB — SIGNED

Previous team: Washington Redskins

Reported deal: Cousins is reportedly planning on signing a three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Le’Veon Bell, RB*

Previous team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Potential landing spots: Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The Steelers gave Bell the franchise tag for the second straight season, and he doesn’t seem to happy about it. He may threaten to hold out of camp and/or the season until a long-term deal gets done.

Ezekiel Ansah, DE*

Previous team: Detroit Lions

Potential landing spots: Detroit Lions

One thing to know: The Lions applied the franchise tag to Ansah. He had 12.5 sacks in 2017 and could be a nice weapon for new head coach, Matt Patricia.

Drew Brees, QB — SIGNED

Previous team: New Orleans Saints

Reported deal: Brees is reportedly returning to the Saints on a two-year, $50 million deal.

Allen Robinson, WR — SIGNED

Previous team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Reported deal: Robinson is reportedly signing with the Chicago Bears on a three-year, $42 million deal.

Richard Sherman, CB — SIGNED

Previous team: Seattle Seahawks

Reported deal: Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers on three-year, $49 million deal.

Andrew Norwell, G — SIGNED

Previous team: Carolina Panthers

Reported deal: Norwell is reportedly signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a five-year, $66 million deal.

Trumaine Johnson, CB — SIGNED

Previous team: Los Angeles Rams

Reported deal: Johnson is reported signing a five-year, $72.5 million with the New York Jets.

Sheldon Richardson, DT

Previous team: Seattle Seahawks

Potential landing spots: Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: Richardson wasn’t tagged by the Seahawks but could still return to Seattle if the price is right. He has just 2.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

Dion Lewis, RB — SIGNED

Previous team: New England Patriots

Reported deal: Lewis is reportedly signing a four-year, $20 million contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Jimmy Graham, TE — SIGNED

Previous team: Seattle Seahawks

Reported deal: Graham is reportedly signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Case Keenum, QB — SIGNED

Previous team: Minnesota Vikings

Reported deal: Keenum is reportedly signing a two-year, $36 million deal with the Denver Broncos.

Nate Solder, LT — SIGNED

Previous team: New England Patriots

Reported deal: Solder is reportedly signing a four-year, $62 million deal with the New York Giants.

Sammy Watkins, WR — SIGNED

Previous team: Los Angeles Rams

Reported deal: Watkins is reportedly signing a three-year, $48 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dontari Poe, DT

Previous team: Atlanta Falcons

Potential landing spots: Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions

One thing to know: Poe had a down year in 2016, then took a one-year deal with the Falcons and had a strong season.

Malcolm Butler, CB — SIGNED

Previous team: New England Patriots

Reported deal: Butler is reportedly signing a five-year, $61 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Carlos Hyde, RB — SIGNED

Previous team: San Francisco 49ers

Reported deal: Hyde is reportedly signing a three-year, $15 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB — SIGNED

Previous team: Minnesota Vikings

Reported deal: Bridgewater is reportedly signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the New York Jets.

Eric Reid, S

Previous team: San Francisco 49ers

Potential landing spots: San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Reid could draw interest from several teams, but perhaps more interestingly, many are curious how quickly he finds a job after kneeling during the national anthem the last two seasons and supporting Colin Kaepernick.

Muhammad Wilkerson, DE — SIGNED

Previous team: New York Jets

Reported deal: Wilkerson is reportedly signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Ryan Jensen, G/C

Previous team: Baltimore Ravens

Potential landing spots: Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Jensen enjoyed a breakout season in 2017, ranking ninth among centers on Pro Football Focus. He could be the next big offensive lineman to get signed after Norwell and Solder.

Bashaud Breeland, CB — SIGNED

Previous team: Washington Redskins

Reported deal: Breeland is reportedly signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Kyle Fuller, CB*

Previous team: Chicago Bears

Potential landing spots: Chicago Bears

One thing to know: Fuller was given the non-exclusive franchise tag, meaning the Bears can match any offer he receives. NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling wonder if Fuller could become a breakout player on his next contract if another team can lure him away from Chicago.

Tyler Eifert, TE

Previous team: Cincinnati Bengals

Potential landing spots: Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Eifert is a risky signing after missing most of 2017 with a back injury. However, if healthy, he’s one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the NFL and could provide a team an offensive boost if they take a gamble on him.

Sam Bradford, QB — SIGNED

Previous team: Minnesota Vikings

Reported deal: Bradford is reportedly signing a one-year, $20 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

