The 25 best NFL free agents and where they’ve landed so far

The signing period of NFL free agency hasn’t even begun, and already, some of the top players are off the board.
This year’s NFL free agency class was highlighted by a star quarterback in Kirk Cousins, and while not overly flashy after him, had some solid players who could be difference-makers on the right team.
So far, 16 of our top 25 free agents have already landed deals with other teams.
Take a look at the top 25 free agents below and where some of them have landed so far.
* Notes a player who has been given the franchise tag.
Kirk Cousins, QB — SIGNED
Previous team: Washington Redskins
Reported deal: Cousins is reportedly planning on signing a three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Le’Veon Bell, RB*
Previous team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Potential landing spots: Pittsburgh Steelers
One thing to know: The Steelers gave Bell the franchise tag for the second straight season, and he doesn’t seem to happy about it. He may threaten to hold out of camp and/or the season until a long-term deal gets done.
Ezekiel Ansah, DE*
Previous team: Detroit Lions
Potential landing spots: Detroit Lions
One thing to know: The Lions applied the franchise tag to Ansah. He had 12.5 sacks in 2017 and could be a nice weapon for new head coach, Matt Patricia.
Drew Brees, QB — SIGNED
Previous team: New Orleans Saints
Reported deal: Brees is reportedly returning to the Saints on a two-year, $50 million deal.
Allen Robinson, WR — SIGNED
Previous team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Reported deal: Robinson is reportedly signing with the Chicago Bears on a three-year, $42 million deal.
Richard Sherman, CB — SIGNED
Previous team: Seattle Seahawks
Reported deal: Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers on three-year, $49 million deal.
Andrew Norwell, G — SIGNED
Previous team: Carolina Panthers
Reported deal: Norwell is reportedly signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a five-year, $66 million deal.
Trumaine Johnson, CB — SIGNED
Previous team: Los Angeles Rams
Reported deal: Johnson is reported signing a five-year, $72.5 million with the New York Jets.
Sheldon Richardson, DT
Previous team: Seattle Seahawks
Potential landing spots: Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs
One thing to know: Richardson wasn’t tagged by the Seahawks but could still return to Seattle if the price is right. He has just 2.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
Dion Lewis, RB — SIGNED
Previous team: New England Patriots
Reported deal: Lewis is reportedly signing a four-year, $20 million contract with the Tennessee Titans.
Jimmy Graham, TE — SIGNED
Previous team: Seattle Seahawks
Reported deal: Graham is reportedly signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Green Bay Packers.
Case Keenum, QB — SIGNED
Previous team: Minnesota Vikings
Reported deal: Keenum is reportedly signing a two-year, $36 million deal with the Denver Broncos.
Nate Solder, LT — SIGNED
Previous team: New England Patriots
Reported deal: Solder is reportedly signing a four-year, $62 million deal with the New York Giants.
Sammy Watkins, WR — SIGNED
Previous team: Los Angeles Rams
Reported deal: Watkins is reportedly signing a three-year, $48 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dontari Poe, DT
Previous team: Atlanta Falcons
Potential landing spots: Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions
One thing to know: Poe had a down year in 2016, then took a one-year deal with the Falcons and had a strong season.
Malcolm Butler, CB — SIGNED
Previous team: New England Patriots
Reported deal: Butler is reportedly signing a five-year, $61 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.
Carlos Hyde, RB — SIGNED
Previous team: San Francisco 49ers
Reported deal: Hyde is reportedly signing a three-year, $15 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.
Teddy Bridgewater, QB — SIGNED
Previous team: Minnesota Vikings
Reported deal: Bridgewater is reportedly signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the New York Jets.
Eric Reid, S
Previous team: San Francisco 49ers
Potential landing spots: San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers
One thing to know: Reid could draw interest from several teams, but perhaps more interestingly, many are curious how quickly he finds a job after kneeling during the national anthem the last two seasons and supporting Colin Kaepernick.
Muhammad Wilkerson, DE — SIGNED
Previous team: New York Jets
Reported deal: Wilkerson is reportedly signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the Green Bay Packers.
Ryan Jensen, G/C
Previous team: Baltimore Ravens
Potential landing spots: Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts
One thing to know: Jensen enjoyed a breakout season in 2017, ranking ninth among centers on Pro Football Focus. He could be the next big offensive lineman to get signed after Norwell and Solder.
Bashaud Breeland, CB — SIGNED
Previous team: Washington Redskins
Reported deal: Breeland is reportedly signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.
Kyle Fuller, CB*
Previous team: Chicago Bears
Potential landing spots: Chicago Bears
One thing to know: Fuller was given the non-exclusive franchise tag, meaning the Bears can match any offer he receives. NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling wonder if Fuller could become a breakout player on his next contract if another team can lure him away from Chicago.
Tyler Eifert, TE
Previous team: Cincinnati Bengals
Potential landing spots: Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars
One thing to know: Eifert is a risky signing after missing most of 2017 with a back injury. However, if healthy, he’s one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the NFL and could provide a team an offensive boost if they take a gamble on him.
Sam Bradford, QB — SIGNED
Previous team: Minnesota Vikings
Reported deal: Bradford is reportedly signing a one-year, $20 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals.
