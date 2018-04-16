Toronto Blue Jays’ attempt to poke fun at other teams over weather cancellations backfires spectacularly

caption The Toronto Blue Jays bragged about their domed stadium after a slew of rain-outs, only to have stadium troubles of their own force a cancellation. source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The weather has wreaked havoc on the MLB season with an absurd number of games postponed including six games on Sunday alone.

The Toronto Blue Jays attempted to make a joke aimed at other teams’ misfortunes, about how their game on Monday would go on as planned thanks to their roof.

Shortly after the team posted the tweet, falling ice damaged the roof of the Rogers Centre, forcing the Blue Jays to delete their tweet and postpone the game they had just bragged about not canceling.

The 2018 MLB season has gotten off to a terrible start for some teams stuck with bad weather, with cold winds and wet conditions already forcing 22 postponements just two weeks into the season.

For some teams, it has been an exceptionally tough haul – the Minnesota Twins have already lost five games to the young season, which will likely cause some packed road trips for the team later in the summer.

But for other teams, especially those on the west coast where fairer weather can be expected even in April, things have been running smoothly. The San Diego Padres, for instance, decided to take a light shot at other teams across the league, advertising on Twitter that their game would be “played as scheduled” with an image of the picturesque scene at their ballpark.

Attention: Due to weather, today’s game will be… … played as scheduled ???? pic.twitter.com/i5MkeyrezT — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 15, 2018

The Toronto Blue Jays attempted to make a similar joke, only to have it fail spectacularly and backfire.

While the Blue Jays hail from one of the colder climates in the MLB, their home, the Rogers Centre, is one of the few stadiums in baseball that has a roof, making lousy weather games typically little more than a minor inconvenience for fans with a long walk from the parking lot.

Unfortunately for the Blue Jays and their social media crew, just after they bragged that their game would be “played as expected,” the team was forced to delete the tweet when falling ice from an adjacent building damaged the roof that is supposed to make their games weatherproof.

Well this is awkward. Blue Jays official account tweets that weather wont stop from them playing. A few hours later, ice falls from CN tower on to Rogers Centre roof, snow pours onto field. Blue Jays delete original tweet and post new one: pic.twitter.com/8HivSSa65U — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) April 16, 2018

Hole in dome roof above RF from ice falling from CN Tower. Squeegees may be needed. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/PvDnNn3Bd4 — John Lott (@LottOnBaseball) April 16, 2018

Monday night’s game was officially postponed and will be made up with a doubleheader on Tuesday. And while the Blue Jays Twitter account did delete the original offending post, the Internet never forgets.

Karma works fast, especially in baseball.