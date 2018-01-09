People are freaking out about Toyota’s self-driving vehicle that’s eerily similar to one that hit a pedestrian on ‘Black Mirror’

Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
The self-driving pizza delivery vehicle from the Black Mirror episode

The self-driving pizza delivery vehicle from the Black Mirror episode “Crocodile.”
Netflix

  • Toyota unveiled its self-driving e-Palette concept vehicle at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Monday.
  • “Black Mirror” fans thought the vehicle resembled a self-driving pizza delivery vehicle that hits a pedestrian on an episode of the show.
  • Toyota and Pizza Hut announced a partnership before the e-Palette reveal and suggested that the vehicle could be used to deliver pizza.

When Toyota unveiled its self-driving e-Palette concept vehicle at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Monday, the company touted the vehicle’s potential to serve as a multi-purpose delivery vehicle, mobile office, or storefront. Before the reveal, Toyota announced a partnership with Pizza Hut and suggested that the vehicle could be used to deliver pizza.

Toyota's e-Palette concept vehicle.

Toyota’s e-Palette concept vehicle.
Toyota

But fans of the show “Black Mirror” – whose episodes imagine dystopian futures based on modern trends and technology – were reminded of a similar-looking pizza delivery vehicle that hits a character in the episode “Crocodile.”

“We know how this goes,” the show’s Twitter account said in response to the e-Palette reveal.

“Nah, we aren’t Fence’s. ????

” Pizza Hut’s account replied, referring to the fictional pizza company whose autonomous vehicle strikes a pedestrian.

black mirror pizza hut

Twitter / Pizza Hut

“Black Mirror” fans expressed their concern on Twitter.

pizza hut black mirror

Twitter / JazzOne

pizza hut black mirror

Twitter / alvinlindsay21