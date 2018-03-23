Toys R Us stores are starting their going-out-of-business sales — here’s what you need to know before you shop

Toys R Us’ going-out-of-business sales started at least some stores on Friday.

Toys R Us has not yet confirmed whether all 735 of its stores are beginning sales.

Here’s what you need to know.

Toys R Us clearance sales are starting after some initial hiccups.

On its liquidation information page, the company said that it expects sales to start at all stores on Friday. Business Insider called a store in Greenville, South Carolina, where a sales assistant confirmed the store is beginning sales today. Customers have tweeted from outside other stores, including one in Greensboro, North Carolina, confirming that these stores are also on sale.

In January, the company announced plans to close 170 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores. Those stores, including one we visited in Yonkers, New York, had already started going-out-of-business clearance sales. Any sales at stores not included on that list are tied to the company’s plans to liquidate its US business.

Before heading out, we recommend that you call your local store to confirm that the clearance sale is on.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Which stores are on sale?

Toys R Us said on its customer FAQ page that it expects all 735 of its stores in the US to begin sales on Friday. This has not yet been confirmed by the retailer, but several of its stores have indeed begun going-out-of-business sales.

Online sales could start later. The online stores will be open for a limited time.

2. How big are the discounts?

Toys R Us has not confirmed how big the discounts will be. However, one sales assistant at a store in Greenville, South Carolina, told Business Insider that discounts will start at 10% and increase in the coming weeks.

3. What is the return policy?

All purchases made during store-closing sales are final. Customers will only be able to get a refund if the product has a defect. However, you only have 21 days to return the item, and you must show a receipt.

Toys R Us will accept returns on items bought at non-closing stores or online until April 21.

4. Can gift cards be used?

Customers have until April 21 to use any gift cards. After that, they will not be accepted. Gift cards cannot be returned for cash.

5. Can you use loyalty rewards?

No, these coupons are no longer in use.

6. How long will the sales go on for?

The sales will last until the stores clear the inventory.

More on Toys R Us’ demise: