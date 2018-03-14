Toys R Us will reportedly close all of its US stores

source Getty

Toys R Us is set to close all of its more than 700 stores according to a new report in the WSJ.

CEO David Brandon informed the chain’s corporate employees on Wednesday call that the chain was preparing to file liquidation papers with the backrupcy court that evening.

The liquidation puts into question the total of 33,000 worers the Toys R Us crrently employs across its 700 stores and Wayne, New Jersey headquarters.

In the call, Brandon blamed some of the downfall on a devestating holiday season, where sales were half of the $600 million usually made in the fourth quarter. Vendors failed to support the struggling chain during the season, and shoppers went elsewhere.

These shoppers will eventually miss Toys R Us, Brandon said, and these vendors and shoppers “will all live to regret what’s happening here,” Brandon said in the call according to the Journal.

There’s still hope for a small fraction of Toys R Us stores could live on – as many as 200, according to a CNBC report, and that the chain could live on in some way.

“I have always believed that this brand and this business should exist in the U.S.,

This story is developing.