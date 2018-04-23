Trend Micro Again Achieves NSS Labs “Recommended” Status for Advanced Endpoint Protection

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – April 23, 2018 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has been awarded a respected “Recommended” rating by NSS Labs, establishing it for the second year running as a highly effective malware protection tool. This accomplishment is in addition to the recent recognition of Trend Micro’s network defense solutions that underwent similar comprehensive third-party tests.

“In response to the rapidly evolving threat landscape, we increased the intensity of our testing methodology to evaluate even more scenarios that push far beyond signature-based defenses,” said Vikram Phatak, chief executive officer for NSS Labs. “Enterprises require superior detection techniques. Trend Micro’s performance in this area makes them a strong option for businesses looking to bolster their endpoint protection capabilities.”

Across every vertical and organization size, a critical line of defense is the endpoint. Trend Micro’s cross-generational blend of threat detection techniques enables it to perform well in this kind of modern test due to its advanced capabilities.

“Our industry has become awash with bold claims, making it more important than ever to have third-party testers help buyers find their way through all the noise,” said Eric Skinner, vice president of solution marketing for Trend Micro. “This unbiased comparison of vendors offers independent results, allowing enterprises to see beyond marketing claims.”

Trend Micro customers benefit from the best protection against the broadest range of threats due to the extensive implementation of technology innovations. Together, these share the same underlying intelligence with other layered security with email security, hybrid cloud security and network defense, to provide true connected threat defense.

In addition, this connected threat defense keeps mission-critical systems, sensitive customer data and intellectual property safe from harm, while allowing IT teams to manage operations from a centralized interface, with few false alarms and low total cost of ownership.

To find out more on how Trend Micro endpoint solutions can help protect your enterprise, download the full report here.





