Trump’s controversial change to the 2020 Census could have massive political and economic consequences

The Commerce Department announced Monday that it would include a question regarding citizenship on the 2020 Census.

Many lawmakers and advocates worry the move could lead to an inaccurate count of immigrants in the US.

An statistically significant miscount in the Census could hurt everything from how the federal government allocates funds, to academic research, to private business decisions.

The Commerce Department announced Monday that the upcoming 2020 Census will include a new question on citizenship, a tweak that could send shockwaves through the world of politics and economics.

The department said the census will now ask whether or not a respondent is a citizen of the US.

The Trump administration says the addition will help properly enforce the Voting Rights Act. But immigration advocates and many lawmakers expressed concern that it could undercount immigrants, particularly those in the US illegally, thus distorting the overall population count.

“An accurate count of everyone living in the United States is vital to our democracy,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Adding a question designed to depress participation in certain communities is an assault on the foundations of this country.”

The attorneys general of New York and California have already said they plan to sue the Trump administration to remove the question.

Outside of the legal question – the Constitution says the census should be an accurate count of people in the US regardless of citizenship – any miscount could also have serious consequences for state agencies, economists, and academics.

Here’s a rundown of what could be affected by the change: