Trump attacks Amazon on Twitter day after report said he was ‘obsessed’ with going after it

President Donald Trump attacked Amazon in a tweet Thursday morning.

The president took issue with Amazon’s tax treatment, use of the US Postal Service, and negative effects on other retailers.

The tweet comes the day after a report said Trump was considering action against Amazon.

President Donald Trump on Thursday seemed to confirm reporting that Amazon represented a serious concern of his.

Trump tweeted about the company the day after the news website Axios reported that the president was considering action over the way the online giant is taxed and uses the US Postal Service.

“I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election,” Trump tweeted. “Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!”

According to Axios, people who have met and spoken with Trump say the president is “obsessed” with Amazon and wants to find a way to change the company’s tax treatment or go after it on antitrust grounds.

This isn’t the first time the president has taken a shot at Amazon on Twitter, even on these particular topics. Trump attacked the company for its USPS use in December, its negative effect on retailers in August, and its tax treatment in July.

In addition, Trump also went after the company’s CEO, Jeff Bezos, and his ownership of The Washington Post.

The White House told reporters on Thursday that the president did not have a plan to make changes when it came to Amazon but was always attempting to find ways to “level the playing field” for businesses in the US.

Amazon’s stock fell roughly 4% Wednesday following the Axios report, and it was down almost 1% on Thursday in premarket trading.