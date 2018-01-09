Trump was booed by fans waiting in the rain as he arrived at the national championship game

source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

President Donald Trump was booed as his motorcade arrived at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night ahead of the college football national championship game.

Fans were waiting outside for an extended period as multiple entrances were shut down to accomodate Trump’s arrival, leaving many seats emtpy as the game came closer and closer to kickoff.

Walking out for the national anthem, Trump received a slightly warmer reception.

An hour before #CFPNationalChampionship kickoff, tens of 1,000s of fans left standing in cold rain with no way to get inside, multiple gates shut down for Trump arrival. pic.twitter.com/aevtL8dZDM — David Wharton (@LATimesWharton) January 9, 2018

Fans were waiting outside in the rain as Trump, dealing with longer wait times due to some of the stadium’s entrances being closed to accomodate Trump. As the presidential motorcade rolled past the awaiting fans, many of those hoping to making into the stadium before opening kickoff booed.

CNN’s Andy Scholes captured the moment, which you can watch below.

They locked down @MBStadiumfor @realDonaldTrumpan hour ago and myself and a thousand fans have been waiting in therain to get in. Letâ¬”s just say there were plenty of boos whenTrump arrived pic.twitter.com/6XIr8YO5gO — Andy Scholes (@AndyScholesCNN) January 8, 2018

Even after more entrances were opened up once Trump was in the building, there were long lines of Georgia and Alabama fans waiting outside the venue as the game inched closer and closer to opening kickoff. Inside, the empty seats were apparent.

Less than 15 minutes to kickoff and there are many more empty $2000+ seats than full ones pic.twitter.com/BOcb4KZkmj — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) January 9, 2018

Trump would later take the field during the national anthem, where he would receive a mix of boos and cheers in what sounded like a slightly warmer reception.