Tactical units spent weeks trying to breach and climb Trump’s border wall prototypes — and they’re nearly impossible to scale

- source
- Reuters/Jorge Duenes
Eight prototypes of President Donald Trump’s long-promised border wall stand in San Diego, California, at the Otay Mesa port of entry.
They’re made of concrete, steel, and other materials, and designed to withstand even the most persistent breaching tools and intrepid climbers.
Constructions crews spent roughly a month erecting the prototypes, in the first major step the Trump administration has taken toward fulfilling a January executive order to “immediately plan, design and construct a physical wall along the southern border” which the president signed shortly after taking office.
Then, tactical teams took over. Here’s what happened:
The Trump administration commissioned six contractors to construct eight prototypes. Four of them were concrete, and the rest were made of “other materials.”
- source
- Reuters/Mike Blake
Source: Business Insider
The Trump administration required that the prototypes be between 18 and 30 feet high.
- source
- Reuters/Mike Blake
Source: Business Insider
The testers were able to scale 16 to 20 feet of the prototypes unassisted but couldn’t reach the top without help.
- source
- Reuters/Jorge Duenes
Source: Associated Press
Only once was a tester able to successfully land a hook on top of the prototype without assistance. The prototype had a metal lattice and spikes.
- source
- Reuters/Mike Blake
Sources: Associated Press, San Diego Union Tribune
“The walls were so high we had to suspend testing. It was unsafe,” one Homeland Security official in Washington told Fox News. “One guy made it to the top but he couldn’t get down. We had to bring him down with a cherry picker.”
- source
- Reuters/Jorge Duenes
Source: Fox News
In fact, many of the agents charged with testing the prototypes said a 30-foot wall may not be necessary — 24 feet would still be nearly impossible to scale and would save money.
- source
- Reuters/Mike Blake
Source: Fox News
Certain prototypes repelled climbing more than others — several of the walls were designed with rounded tops to prevent hooks from latching or climbers from perching. But those types of walls won’t work on more jagged, mountainous terrain.
- source
- Reuters/Mike Blake
Source: Associated Press
As for the prototypes’ abilities to withstand breaches, Customs and Border Protection tested those using smaller versions of the prototypes contained in a separate San Diego facility.
- source
- Reuters/Jorge Duenes
Sources: San Diego Union Tribune, Business Insider
Testers took cutting torches, saws, pickaxes, and jackhammers to the prototypes, which apparently withstood the breaching attempts.
- source
- Reuters/Jorge Duenes
Source: Fox News
The full results of the testing won’t be made public for months. But one of the key takeaways so far is that different parts of the border will require different types of wall.
- source
- Reuters/Jorge Duenes
Source: Fox News
Testers also favored the prototypes with transparent components, so that border patrol agents can see what’s happening on the other side. Trump, too, said he wants the wall to be see-through so that people don’t get hit with “sacks of drugs.”
- source
- Reuters/Mike Blake
Sources: Associated Press, Business Insider
In the end, it’s likely that components of multiple prototypes will be merged to create different walls depending on what type of land they’ll be constructed on.
- source
- Reuters/Jorge Duenes
Source: Associated Press