Trump calls out ‘Crazy Joe Biden’ for acting tough, says he would beat him in a fight

caption President Donald Trump source Getty Images/Pool

President Donald Trump responded to former Vice President Joe Biden’s latest taunt on Thursday.

Trump said in an encounter Biden would “go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”

Biden said earlier this week he would have “beat the hell” out of Trump if the two had been at school together.

Biden and Trump have gone back and forth over an imagined showdown for about a year and a half.

Biden brings up the idea that he’d “beat the hell” out of Trump in reference to crude remarks Trump has made towards women in the past.

President Donald Trump has responded to former Vice President Joe Biden’s latest taunt that he would “beat the hell” out of Trump if the two had gone to school together, saying Biden was weak and would lose the fight.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault.

“He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!” Trump tweeted.

For about a year and a half, former Biden and Trump have gone back and forth suggesting they would could beat the other in a fight.

The latest incident happened on Wednesday, when Biden, speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami, brought up the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape wherein Trump seems to boast about sexually assaulting women.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'” Biden said.

“They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'”

Biden is reportedly considering running for president in 2020 against Trump.

While it’s illegal to threaten to harm the president, Biden framed his proposal to beat up Trump as a hypothetical situation taking place in the past. It’s unclear whether legal action could be taken against Biden.