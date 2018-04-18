Trump confirms CIA head Pompeo went to North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un, says it went ‘very smoothly’

caption Once considered a serious enemy of North Korea, Mike Pompeo met Kim Jong Un face-to-face earlier this month. source Alex Wong / Getty Images

President Donald Trump confirmed that CIA chief Mike Pompeo, and the nominee for Secretary of State, went to North Korea and met Kim Jong Un.

It’s the highest-level contact between US and North Korean officials in 18 years.

According to Trump, the two men interacted “very smoothly” and formed a “good relationship.”

The meeting is still more remarkable given that only a year ago North Korean propaganda alleged that the CIA was plotting to kill Kim.

The talks are the highest level meetings between the US and North Korea since Madeleine Albright, then Secretary of State, met Kim Jong Il in 2000.

The President tweeted: “Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!”

The meeting is still more remarkable given that only one year ago North Korean propaganda alleged that the CIA was plotting to kill Kim.

Pompeo’s trip reportedly happened over the Easter weekend and has been kept quiet as the US and North Korea deliberate on how best to coordinate a planned summer summit between Trump and Kim.

The news of Pompeo’s secret trip comes after South Korea confirmed that its officials are in talks to end the 68-year long Korean war with a peace deal, to which Trump has given his blessing.

However, any peace deal would required Chinese and UN approval as well, since both are signatories to the 1953 armistice that paused, rather than ended, the Korean war.

Other reports indicate that Trump has a plan to denuclearize North Korea by 2020. However, experts remain deeply skeptical of Kim’s intentions.

Kim turns over a new leaf?

caption Kim at a military parade at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army. source KCNA/via REUTERS

Kim has recently turned a corner and opened himself up diplomatically like never before. The move follows the Winter Olympics in South Korea, which North Korea took part in, and the announced completion of an intercontinental ballistic missile program that can hit the US with nuclear payloads.

In recent weeks, Kim left North Korea for the first time since he took power in 2011 to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. He has also opened up his country to South Korean pop bands, which he reportedly loves. Kim actually attended a K-pop concert where he was reportedly in good humor and made jokes.

North Korea strictly controls the media in its country, and citizens caught enjoying South Korean media have been put to death or dragged to labor camps.

Do Jong-whan of South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, told foreign media that K-pop songs being sung in North Korea “could have considerable influence,” on the country’s culture, according to NK News.

Experts have told Business Insider that Kim opening his country to the outside media ccould easily lead to his death, as his regime holds power without input from its people, and has kept them in meager conditions while South Korea thrived.

Or is Kim waging a diplomatic offensive?

North Korea has entered into with the US several times before, only to back out – though never under its current leader. Also, no other North Korean leader has ever met with a sitting US president, as Kim and Trump plan to this summer.

Thae Yong-ho, the highest-ever ranked North Korean defector, reportedly warned a meeting of the Mulmangcho Foundation organization that Kim is unlikely to deliver in the talks.

According to the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo, he said: “Kim will act during his summits with Seoul and Washington as if he were determined to dismantle nuclear weapons in stages — first declaring dismantlement followed by incapacitating nuclear weapons and denuclearization.”

According to Thae, Kim will extract the concessions from the US but never truly denuclearize, as the regime “can never abandon its nuclear weapons because it proclaims itself a nuclear state in its Constitution.”

The clause in North Korea’s constitution that enshrined its possession of nuclear weapons was written by Kim himself in 2011.

Despite the moves towards peace and reconciliation on both sides of the Korean Peninsula, the US and its allies have resolved to maintain what the Trump administration calls a “maximum pressure” strategy against Pyongyang, which calls for harsh sanctions and a buildup of military forces in the region.