Trump’s critics say we’re back in ‘constitutional crisis’ territory as he fumes at Mueller over the Michael Cohen raid

President Donald Trump suggested he may move to end special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

That led to critics claiming he could lead the nation into a “constitutional crisis.”

With President Donald Trump again suggesting he may move to shut down special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, some leading critics are saying the nation is once more dangerously close to a constitutional crisis.

Trump lashed out at news of the FBI raid centering on his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen on Monday, telling reporters at the White House that the raid was a “disgraceful situation” and “an attack on our country” and “what we all stand for.”

The FBI raided Cohen’s Manhattan office, his home, and his hotel room, as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Vanity Fair reported. The FBI was apparently acting on a referral from Mueller.

The agency took records related to several topics, including the $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election, The Times reported. Federal prosecutors obtained a search warrant after Mueller sent a referral, said Cohen’s lawyer, Stephen Ryan.

The Washington Post reported that Cohen was under investigation for possible bank fraud and violations of election law. Meanwhile, The Times wrote that the raid did not appear to be directly connected to Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but that the information he provided was likely uncovered as part of his investigation. FBI officials took emails, tax documents, and business records, a person briefed on the raid told The Times.

caption Robert Mueller. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Observers, lawmakers, and former officials all provided thoughts on how Trump’s latest Mueller threat, as well as the episode as a whole, created the latest “constitutional crisis.”

“We’re in serious territory,” tweeted Walter Shaub, the former head of the Office of Government Ethics under Trump and President Barack Obama. “The President of the United States made remarks today that challenge the rule of law. That he seems to think he’s above the law puts us potentially on a collision course with a constitutional crisis. What alarms me most is people who aren’t alarmed.”

Ben Rhodes, who was a top foreign policy adviser to Obama, noted that a “constitutional crisis at home” may converge with escalating tensions abroad in Syria.

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia tweeted that the FBI raid on Cohen “brings criminal investigation to the very doorstep of the Oval Office.”

He argued that, regardless of what Trump does to Mueller’s investigation, “the constitutional crisis is here.”

Another Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota, called for legislation to protect the Mueller investigation.

“Anything less sends the message that Congressional Republicans will let Trump plunge our country into a Constitutional crisis,” she tweeted.

Some of Trump’s allies made mention of a “constitutional crisis,” but for somewhat different reasons.

Fox News pundit Geraldo Rivera tweeted that the seizure of documents from Cohen created an “all-out legal/constitutional crisis.”

“@POTUS must put together extraordinary dream team to challenge every aspect of #DOJ action-beginning w lawyer/client privilege & what purported crime justified search warrant?” he added.

This is certainly not the first time people have warned of such a crisis during Trump’s presidency. In July, when Trump was toying with firing Sessions, Democrats warned of a possible “constitutional crisis,” for example.