Trump describes chaos, anger in his White House while saying it’s ‘very calm,’ and ‘feels great’

caption President Donald Trump source Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump says that the White House is “very calm” and “feels great.”

This is despite constant reports to the contrary, and what he characterizes as a never-ending investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia.

Trump tweeted to describe a “calm and calculated” White House focused with clear priorities: trade, North Korea, and Syria.

A second message derided the “never ending and corrupt” investigation, which is taking “tremendous time and focus.”

People close to Trump say he’s at a “breaking point” and may soon fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the head of the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said that the White House is “very calm” and “feels great” despite the toll being taken by the Russia investigation.

In tweets on Wednesday morning, Trump attacked what he characterized as a never-ending investigation into false allegations that his campaign colluded with Russia to undermine the US’s 2016 election.

“So much Fake News about what is going on in the White House. Very calm and calculated with a big focus on open and fair trade with China, the coming North Korea meeting and, of course, the vicious gas attack in Syria. Feels great to have Bolton & Larry K on board” Trump said.

“I (we) are doing things that nobody thought possible, despite the never ending and corrupt Russia Investigation, which takes tremendous time and focus.

“No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back), so now they do the Unthinkable, and RAID a lawyers office for information! BAD!”

But Trump’s depiction of a “calm and calculated” White House focused on trade, North Korea, and Syria, stands at odds with his later admission that a “never ending and corrupt” investigation is taking “tremendous time and focus.”

Meanwhile, Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports that several people around Trump have described him as being at a “breaking point” in regard to the Mueller investigation, who the people worry Trump will fire.

“I just hope [inside lawyer] Ty [Cobb] and [White House counsel] Don [McGahn] can talk him down,” one official told Swan.

On Tuesday, Trump lashed out at reports that the FBI raid centering on his longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, on Monday, telling reporters at the White House that it was a “disgraceful situation” and “an attack on our country” and “what we all stand for.”

Following the raid on Trump’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, he channeled an unprecedented level of anger toward the FBI and Department of Justice officials, and is reportedly considering firing deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein.