Trump reportedly wants the State Department to release any Hillary Clinton emails it has left

caption Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

President Donald Trump is reportedly signaling the State Department to quickly release any remaining Hillary Clinton emails it has in its possession. Sources told CNN it was Trump’s way of showing he was committed to “transparency.”

President Donald Trump is signaling to the State Department that he wants to hasten the release of any of Hillary Clinton’s remaining emails in its possession as an effort to be transparent, sources told CNN in a report Friday.

Trump was reportedly frustrated with government agencies’ pace in responding to information he believed should be public, even after Congress and federal courts requested them, CNN reported.

The State Department still had about 40,000 pages of records it needed to review before release, and was ordered by a federal judge to process 500 pages of Clinton’s records per month, according to CNN.

Trump’s interest in the release of Clinton’s emails comes amid another move that centers around his opponent during the contentious 2016 US presidential election. Trump also requested the Justice Department to investigate the alleged Russian involvement to gain influence in the US uranium industry during her tenure as secretary of state, CNN said.

Trump has focused public comments in recent weeks on the Uranium One deal. His at-times dubious claims about the deal have helped reignite one of his recurring campaign-trail attacks on Clinton.

Although sources told CNN that Trump was following protocol, other political operatives have wondered whether they served as a distraction from the looming cloud of investigations into Russia’s election interference and whether the Trump campaign played any part.

“This was the Democrats coming up with an excuse for losing an election,” Trump said on Wednesday. “They didn’t know what to say, so they made up the whole Russia hoax. Now it’s turning out that the hoax is turned around and you look what’s happened with Russia and you look at the uranium deal and you look at the fake dossier, so that’s all turned around.”