Trump tells crowd in Nashville to ‘get up’ and give him a standing ovation

caption President Donald Trump source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

President Donald Trump gave a speech to the Farm Bureau in Nashville on Monday.

The speech hit on a variety of topics, including the proposed border wall and the GOP tax law.

During a discussion of the estate tax, Trump requested the crowd “get up” and give a standing ovation.

President Donald Trump likes a good applause line on Monday touted the changes to come from the Republican tax law, requesting attendees at a Nashville, Tennessee, rally give him a standing ovation at one point.

Among those changes is the increase in the threshold to qualify for the estate tax. Prior to the passage of the tax law, estates of individuals larger than $5.6 million were subject to the tax. The new threshold is double that amount.

Trump said people will now be “spared” from the estate tax, which he called the “death tax,” drawing a round of applause from the crowd at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s convention. After the room began to applaud, Trump implored the audience to “come on, get up” and give a standing ovation.

Later on in the speech, Trump also said it was a “privilege” for people to get to vote for him.

“Oh are you happy you voted for me?” Trump said. “You are so lucky that I gave you that privilege.”

Trump’s speech touched on a variety of subjects, including national-anthem protests, Second Amendment rights, the “fake media,” and the proposed wall along the US-Mexico border.

The speech did give particular focus to a handful of policy proposals aimed at farmers and people in rural areas, like investments in the expansion of broadband internet to rural communities.