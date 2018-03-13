How Trump’s new tax law affects homeowners at every income level from $83,000 to $336,000 a year

- source
- President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax bill into law in December 2017.
- The new tax law changes the mortgage interest and property tax deduction, potentially making homeownership less attractive in the long run.
- Homeowners in expensive coastal cities will likely see the biggest loss of tax deductions, according to one housing economist’s projections.
President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax bill into law at the end of December.
The new tax law makes sweeping changes to the tax code for businesses and, on average, American taxpayers. It changes a few longstanding tax benefits for homeowners, too.
Under the new law, the deduction for state and local property taxes is capped at $10,000. Plus, homeowners who deduct mortgage interest are limited to the amount they pay on $750,000 worth of debt, down from $1 million. On the flip side, the standard deduction has doubled, likely leading fewer homeowners to itemize their taxes.
These changes may weaken incentives for homeownership, especially in expensive coastal markets in California and the Northeast where home prices are high and residents pay state taxes on income as well as property. Homeowners in these markets will see the biggest change in their housing-related tax deductions.
“The impact of the changes is felt disproportionately in left-leaning parts of the country,” writes Chris Salviati, a housing economist at Apartment List, in a new report. “There are 15 states in which the median homeowner will receive at least $100 less in housing tax deductions under the new plan – President Trump carried none of these states in the 2016 election.”
Apartment List analyzed the affect of Trump’s new tax law on homeowners with home values below, at, and above the median in the largest metros in the US. They estimated the overall tax bill for a married couple filing jointly with a dependent child under the previous tax code and the new tax code.
In much of the US, only owners of the most expensive homes in a local market will see a loss in housing tax deductions. But on the California coast and along the Northeastern seaboard, most homeowners – even those with homes valued below the median – will lose deductions they had pre-tax reform.
For homeowners of a median-priced house in the Bay Area, the loss of mortgage interest and property tax deductions could total more than $100,000 over the course of a 30-year mortgage, according to Salviati’s calculations. The estimation does not factor in projected home price changes over that time period, however.
Below, we’ve listed the affect of Trump’s tax law on homeowners of the highest-value homes – the 75th percentile – in 27 of the largest US metros, ranked by home value, using Salviati’s calculations.
For each city, we’ve also provided estimated household income, tax deductions pre- and post-tax reform, and the total loss over a 30-year mortgage, according to the Apartment List report. We excluded places with a population below 1 million and anywhere the difference in housing tax deductions was unchanged.
Richmond: $332,400 home value
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $83,100
2017 housing tax deduction: $800
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $0
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $5,000
Las Vegas: $336,600 home value
- iStock / Donyanedomam
Estimated income: $84,200
2017 housing tax deduction: $500
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $0
Nashville: $338,300 home value
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $84,600
2017 housing tax deduction: $900
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $0
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $4,000
Virginia Beach: $343,400 home value
- Sherry V Smith/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $84,900
2017 housing tax deduction: $900
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $0
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $8,000
Minneapolis: $347,800 home value
- photo.ua/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $87,000
2017 housing tax deduction: $1,400
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $0
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $15,000
Phoenix: $349,000 home value
- Shutterstock
Estimated income: $87,300
2017 housing tax deduction: $800
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $0
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $5,000
Hartford: $350,100 home value
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $87,500
2017 housing tax deduction: $1,500
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $0
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $24,000
Raleigh: $356,600 home value
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $89,200
2017 housing tax deduction: $1,200
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $0
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $12,000
Chicago: $357,300 home value
- Shutterstock
Estimated income: $89,300
2017 housing tax deduction: $1,500
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $0
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $20,000
Philadelphia: $367,700 home value
- Shutterstock
Estimated income: $91,900
2017 housing tax deduction: $1,300
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $0
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $16,000
Providence: $373,000 home value
- Tupungato/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $93,300
2017 housing tax deduction: $1,500
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $0
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $21,000
Salt Lake City: $383,600 home value
- Aqua Mechanical/Flickr
Estimated income: $95,900
2017 housing tax deduction: $1,200
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $0
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $11,000
Miami: $394,800 home value
- pisaphotography/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $98,700
2017 housing tax deduction: $1,000
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $0
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $6,000
Austin: $399,300 home value
- RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock
Estimated income: $99,800
2017 housing tax deduction: $1,500
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $0
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $15,000
Baltimore: $438,000 home value
- Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $109,500
2017 housing tax deduction: $1,800
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $100
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $25,000
Riverside: $439,100 home value
- Shutterstock/Jon Bilous
Estimated income: $439,100
2017 housing tax deduction: $2,100
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $700
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $27,000
Portland: $473,200 home value
- Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $118,300
2017 housing tax deduction: $2,600
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $1,000
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $32,000
Denver: $480,600 home value
- Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $120,200
2017 housing tax deduction: $3,300
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $500
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $21,000
Sacramento: $500,600 home value
- Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $125,200
2017 housing tax deduction: $4,600
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $1,200
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $42,000
Seattle: $616,700 home value
- Rob van Esch/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $154,200
2017 housing tax deduction: $4,300
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $1,300
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $41,000
Boston: $619,500 home value
- Jorge Salcedo/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $154,900
2017 housing tax deduction: $6,200
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $2,300
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $84,000
Washington DC: $635,100 home value
- Orhan Cam/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $158,000
2017 housing tax deduction: $5,800
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $2,400
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $78,000
New York: $655,600 home value
- Stig Ottesen/Unsplash
Estimated income: $163,900
2017 housing tax deduction: $7,400
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $2,600
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $115,000
San Diego: $736,900 home value
- Shutterstock
Estimated income: $184,200
2017 housing tax deduction: $7,700
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $3,300
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $110,000
Los Angeles: $827,900 home value
- TierneyMJ/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $207,000
2017 housing tax deduction: $8,600
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $4,000
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $114,000
San Francisco: $1,140,700 home value
- canadastock/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $285,200
2017 housing tax deduction: $13,300
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $5,300
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $145,000
San Jose: $1,343,600 home value
- Uladzik Kryhin/Shutterstock
Estimated income: $335,900
2017 housing tax deduction: $17,500
Deduction under Trump’s new tax law: $4,400
Total loss over 30-year mortgage: $165,000