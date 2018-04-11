Trump says US-Russia relations are worse than ever, offers a helping hand immediately after threatening missile strikes

source Reuters

Trump sent a conciliatory tweet about US-Russia relations on Wednesday morning.

This came a few minutes after he threatened to launch missiles at Russia troops.

Moments after President Donald Trump told Russia to prepare for a US missile attack, he seemed to offer hope of reconciliation and a helping hand in the midst of crisis over chemical weapons use in Syria and the West’s response.

“Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?” Trump tweeted.

But just minutes earlier he had responded to threats from Russian diplomats and lawmakers saying Moscow would order US missiles fired at Syria to be shot down, and that the US platforms that fired the missiles would be attacked as well, by telling Russia to “get ready” for a US missile strike.

Currently Russia’s ruble is having its worst week since 1999, and its economy has flagged under US sanctions and weak oil prices. But Russia continues to develop nuclear-capable weapons systems despite the weak economy.

Trump has frequently mused about an arms race with Russia, one he maintains the US would win.