Trump once put his name on everything from deodorant to water bottles — here’s where those products are now

Before running for office, President Donald Trump made his fortune, in part, by selling his name to companies that made all kinds of products.

From deodorant to bottled water and, at one point, a personalized vitamin kit that was determined by urine test, Trump has put his name on almost anything shoppers would buy. He also had a menswear line from Phillips-Van Heusen that was sold at Macy’s, as well as a collection of Trump-branded home decor.

Many of Trump’s business ventures were unsuccessful, with products like Trump: The Game and Trump Ice bottled water now only selling on sites like eBay and Amazon – sometimes for hundreds of dollars. In addition to the products that didn’t quite take off, many companies have ended partnerships with Trump either because they disagree with his rhetoric or because they report having seen a sharp decrease in sales since Trump took office.

According to the Washington Post, of the 19 companies that were paying Trump to produce or distribute merchandise with his name at the start of his presidential campaign, only two remain in such agreements: a Panamanian company called HomeStudio, and a Turkish company called Dorya. They both sell Trump-branded home decor.

See what happened to other Trump-branded products:

Trump Steaks, launched for Sharper Image in 2007, ranged from $199 for a pack of 12 steak burgers and four steaks to $999 for a selection of 16 top cuts. The steaks only lasted about two months at Sharper Image but are still served at Trump hotels.

Trump Vodka launched around 2006, but Trump’s financial disclosures don’t list it after 2015. It’s still available on eBay.

Trump: The Game, a Monopoly-style board game that was first released in 1989, was discontinued after selling only about 800,000 copies. Hasbro re-released the game in 2004 after the success of “The Apprentice,” and it’s now available on sites like Amazon and eBay, where it sometimes sells for nearly $100.

Trump Ice, a Trump-branded water bottle, is only available at Trump properties or on eBay, where it sometimes sells for almost $700. It’s unclear when the product stopped being sold more widely.

In 2015, Macy’s and PVH Corp — the parent company of Trump’s menswear collection — both decided to end business with Trump in response to his comments about Mexican immigrants. Macy’s said in a statement at the time, “In light of statements made by Donald Trump, which are inconsistent with Macy’s values, we have decided to discontinue our business relationship with Mr. Trump and will phase-out the Trump menswear collection, which has been sold at Macy’s since 2004.”

Donald Trump-branded menswear is still available through sellers on Amazon and eBay.

Serta, the giant mattress company which sold Trump mattresses, stopped selling Trump Home products for the same reason as Macy’s and PVH. “Serta will not renew its contract at the end of the year and we will work with retailers to transition products by that time,” the company tweeted in July 2015.

Perfumania, the carrier of Trump-branded perfume and deodorant, also cut ties in July 2015. Much of the remaining inventory is listed at more than 50% off.

Downlite, a bedding company that previously sold Trump-branded pillows, let the license expire in 2015, though CEO Josh Werthaiser told the Washington Post it had “nothing to do with the election.” The pillows are still listed on the Downlite website and used at Trump properties.

The makers of Donald J. Trump Eyeglasses also reportedly let the license expire, but the glasses are still available with some third-party sellers online.

Elk Lighting’s Donald Trump Regency Collection has been rebranded as just the Regency Collection, though it still lists the Trump family crest as design inspiration on its website.

Two Rivers Coffee, the maker of Select by Trump coffee, stopped making the coffee pods last year. Sam Blaney from Two Rivers Coffee told the Washington Post the decision was made due to a lack of sales.

Of the 19 companies that were paying to produce or distribute Trump-branded products in 2015, only two remain doing so: the Turkey-based Dorya and the Panama-based HomeStudio, both of which manufacture Trump Home products.

Last year, the Trump Organization opened an online store selling Trump-branded merchandise like keychains and t-shirts, which typically range between $20 and $35, as well as more expensive polo shirts and outerwear that sometimes cost upwards of $100.