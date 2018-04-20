Trump renews attack on Comey, slams ‘third-rate book that should never have been written’

caption A composite image shows Donald Trump and James Comey. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Kevin Lamarque/File Photos

President Trump attacked former FBI director James Comey again in a tweet on Friday.

He alleged that Comey has been able to “leak and lie and make lots of money from a third-rate book.”

Trump has been infuriated by the released of Comey’s “A Higher Loyalty.”

The Comey saga gained momentum Thursday with the release of his memos on meetings with Trump.

Trump tweeted the latest attack on Comey on Friday morning, days after terming him a “slimeball” who should be in prison.

The latest jibe: “So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!”

Comey’s newly-released book, “A Higher Loyalty,” has dominated the political news cycle for more than a week, fuelled by damning assessments of the president’s fitness to lead, and potentially legally significant accounts of requests linked to the Russia investigation into Trump’s campaign.

On Thursday night the story was given new momentum by the release of Comey’s private memos of his two meetings with Trump, which were acquired and published by the Associated Press.

Off the back of the string of insults, Comey has said that he still does not dislike Trump, but feels sorry for him.