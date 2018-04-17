Trump is reportedly worried and in ‘dark moods’ over scrutiny of his shadowy lawyer Michael Cohen

caption Michael Cohen pictured in Manhattan on April 13. source Yana Paskova/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly has a long history of covering things up for Trump.

People close to the president worry the dirt could come out now that Cohen is under criminal investigation.

“People are very, very worried. Because it’s Michael [effing] Cohen. Who knows what he’s done?,” a former Trump campaign official said.

President Donald Trump has been visibly fuming about an FBI raid on his long-time personal lawyer, and has reportedly unsettled his closest allies as investigators get close to uncovering decades of shadowy dealings.

“The guys that know Trump best are the most worried. People are very, very worried. Because it’s Michael [effing] Cohen. Who knows what he’s done?,” a former Trump campaign official told the news website Axios.

Cohen has worked for Trump for a decade and has been linked to payoffs made to alleged sex partners of Trump. Cohen is “a potential Rosetta stone to Trump’s final decade in private life,” wrote Axios.

“People at the Trump Organization don’t even really know everything he does,” the source told Axios. “It’s all side deals and off-the-books stuff. Trump doesn’t even fully know; he knows some but not everything.”

“I’ll tell you who’s worried. The principal,” the source concluded.

Cohen is under criminal investigation over his business dealings after saying he personally made a payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford), who says she was paid to keep quiet about an affair.

Daniels told reporters that Cohen “for years” acted “like he is above the law” and has “openly referred to himself as Mr. Trump’s fixer.”

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, gave an ominous warning to Cohen on Monday.

“I said last Friday and this weekend that Michael Cohen was radioactive, and that anybody that was associated with him in the last 20 or 30 years should be very, very concerned,” he told reporters at an impromptu press conference following the day’s proceedings.

“What we witnessed earlier in the hearing with the disclosure related to Sean Hannity proved my point exactly. He is radioactive.”

As investigations into Cohen and Trump simultaneously heat up, a second source told Axios that “POTUS’ worries about Cohen are reflected in his dark moods.”