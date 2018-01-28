TRUMP: ‘I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist … I’m for everyone’

caption Donald Trump. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump told Piers Morgan that he isn’t a feminist.

“I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far,” he said. “I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone.”

President Donald Trump told British television personality Piers Morgan in an interview set to air Sunday that he doesn’t consider himself to be a feminist.

Morgan, who previously won Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” and is friendly with the president, tweeted about the comment Saturday. Morgan interviewed Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week.

“BREAKING NEWS: President Trump has declared he is NOT a feminist,” Morgan tweeted Saturday.

Morgan added that Trump said, “No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist.”

